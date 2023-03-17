MI vs UPW, WPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The 15th match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see the Mumbai Indians Women square off against the UP Warriorz. Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai will play host to this encounter.

Mumbai Indians Women have been unstoppable in this competition. They have won five games in a row and are unbeaten so far. They have already qualified for the playoffs and will be riding with confidence. They beat the Gujarat Giants in their last game.

After being asked to bat first, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored 51 as it helped the Mumbai Indians post 162 on the board. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews picked up three wickets each to help their side defend the total successfully. The Mumbai Indians Women will be looking to continue their juggernaut in the competition.

UP Warriorz, on the other hand, are struggling a bit in the competition. They have managed to win only two games out of five and looking to gain some momentum. They faced the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in their previous fixture and suffered a loss.

The Up Warriorz’s batters struggled to get going as they got bundled out on 135 in 19.3 overs. Grace Harris top-scored with 46 for them. Deepti Sharma picked up two wickets but they failed to pick up regular wickets as RCB Women got across the line with two overs to spare. The Warriorz will be hoping to bounce back and get back to winning ways on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Match Details:

Match: Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz, Match 15, Women’s Premier League 2023

Date and Time: March 18th 2022, Saturday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Pitch Report

The pitch at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy is a spin-friendly one. The batters are struggling to get going while batting at this venue. It is a day game and the spinners are expected to play a vital role while bowling here.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Saturday, with the temperature expected to range between 24 to 33 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians Women

Don’t expect the Mumbai Indians to tinker with the winning combination.

Probable XI

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz

Expect them to back their players and field the same XI that featured in the last game.

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Match Prediction

The Mumbai Indians Women are on a roll in the competition so far and it will be a tough task ahead for the UP Warriorz to stop them. The Warriorz are desperate for a win and will be looking to bring out their A-game on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians looks a well-balanced unit and expect them to stay unbeaten.

Prediction: Mumbai Indians Women to win this clash.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

