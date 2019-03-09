×
Michael Vaughan makes a daring statement about Virat Kohli

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
News
7.37K   //    09 Mar 2019, 11:27 IST

Michael Vaughan feels Virat is a better ODI batsman than Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara
Michael Vaughan feels Virat is a better ODI batsman than Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara

What's the story?

Former England captain Michael Vaughan came out with a daring statement after the Ranchi ODI, stating that Virat Kohli is a better batsman than Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara in One-Day Cricket.

The background

Virat Kohli got to his 41st ODI century in the 3rd ODI at Ranchi, which was also his second consecutive 100 in the series. The 30-year-old is just nine centuries behind Sachin Tendulkar's world record of most 100s in 50-overs cricket.

Being an ardent supporter of Virat, Michael Vaughan boldly claimed that Kohli is the best in the world in ODIs.

The details

Following Kohli's 41st ODI century at Ranchi which came under difficult circumstances, Michael Vaughan was quick to appreciate the Indian skipper by referring to him as the 'GOAT'. (Greatest of All Time)

In reply to his tweet, a user asked Vaughan if he considered Virat a better batsman than Don Bradman, Brian Lara or Sachin Tendulkar. The former English batsman was quick to reply to the question as he asserted that Virat Kohli is certainly a better batsman than these legends in ODI cricket.

Although there were mixed opinions about Vaughan's statement, it needs to be noted that with almost a few years of his career still in hand, India's talisman is already close to many records set by these legends.

What's next?

India are presently gearing up for the final two ODIs against Australia, with the series well-poised at the moment. The hierarchy could give starts to the likes of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as they continue to cast one eye on the World Cup.

With the series standing at 2-1 in favor of the hosts, the 4th match at Mohali will be an interesting one as India could either seal the series or the Aussies could take the tournament to a decider, with the fifth and final ODI to be played at Delhi.


