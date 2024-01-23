MICT vs DSG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 2024 match – January 23, 2024

On Tuesday, January 23, MI Cape Town (MICT) will lock horns with Durban's Super Giants (DSG) in the 16th match of the SA20 2024 at St Newlands, Cape Town.

MI Cape Town suffered their third defeat against Paarl Royals in the previous game by 59 runs. They are now ranked fourth with just two wins in five games.

Durban's Super Giants, meanwhile, faced their second consecutive loss against Sunrisers Eastern Cape by five wickets. Following the loss, they descended to the third spot with 13 points to their name.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for your MICT vs DSG Dream11 fantasy team.

#3 Heinrich Klaasen (DSG) - 8.5 credits

Klaasen in action during training (credits:X/DurbanSG)

Heinrich Klaasen bats at no.4 or no.5 for DSG. He has been the top-scorer for his side this season with 194 runs, including two half-centuries. He scored 31 runs in the previous match against the Sunrisers, a knock that featured four boundaries.

Klaasen hit 85 off 35 in the first game against MICT and will be looking to play a similar knock on Tuesday. With an excellent strike rate of 190.19 and an average of 48.50 average, Klaasen would be a worthy pick as captain/ vice-captain of your MICT vs DSG Dream11 team.

#2 Rassie van der Dussen (MICT) - 8.0 credits

Rassie van der Dussen in action in the SA20 2024 (Credits: X/MICapeTown)

Rassie van der Dussen has been building strong partnerships with Ryan Rickelton at the top of the order. He has scored 210 runs in five matches at an impressive average of 42 and a strike rate of over 160, including one century. Although Van der Dussen failed to make an impact in the previous game, he will be confident heading into the encounter against DSG.

#1 Ryan Rickelton (MICT) - 8.0 credits

Ryan Rickelton has been in top form in the SA20 this season (Credits; X / MICT)

Ryan Rickelton has been the top scorer in the SA20 2024 with 342 runs at an impressive strike rate of 179.06. Although he failed in the last game, Rickelton was phenomenal early on, scoring four back-to-back half-centuries.

Rickelton scored a magnificent 87 in the reverse fixture against Durban's Super Giants, making him our top pick as captain/vice-captain for your MICT vs DSG Dream11 team.

