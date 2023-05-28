Mike Hussey picks two key Team India batters for the WTC final

Former Australian cricketer Mike Hussey has picked his two key batters for Team India for the World Test Championship, i.e., WTC final against Australia at the Oval in London, starting June 7.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter reckons that India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will have big roles to play in the match.

Speaking to the ICC, Hussey said:

"It’s hard to see past Virat Kohli. He (Kohli) is obviously coming back into some great form again in all forms of the game really, so both he and Rohit Sharma with the bat are going to be important for India."

Kohli, in particular, will look to replicate his recent success in IPL 2023 into the WTC final. He recently smashed a couple of centuries for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before traveling to London.

The right-handed batter finished with 639 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 53.25, including two tons and six half-centuries. The 34-year-old also recently slammed 186 against Australia during the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Meanwhile, Rohit will look to return to form after an underwhelming IPL season with the bat. The 36-year-old scored 332 runs in 16 games. He, however, scored 120 in the first Test during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“Pat Cummins is key for Australia” – Mike Hussey ahead of WTC final

Mike Hussey feels that the return of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood would be a big boost for Australia in English conditions. On this, he said:

"It is going to be played in England, so English conditions will be different to the recent series in India, so I think the fast bowlers are going to be important. Pat Cummins (is key for Australia) and Josh Hazlewood might be fit again which would be nice for Australia.”

The 48-year-old added that Steve Smith will be vital with the bat for Australia in the WTC final.

“Someone like Steve Smith, he loves playing in England. His record in England is phenomenal and he is always hungry for runs."

For the uninitiated, Smith recently scored 89 for Sussex against Glamorgan in the ongoing County Championship Division Two.

Hussey, meanwhile, didn’t rule out the threat of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. The veteran added that spin all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will also have a big role to play in the WTC final. He said:

"But India have got so many great bowlers as well. You’ve got (Mohammed) Siraj and (Mohammed) Shami and obviously the spinners with (Ravindra) Jadeja and (Ravichandran) Ashwin as well.”

He continued:

"It’s a world-class attack and the Aussies are going to have to be at their best to beat them. I just want to see two great teams go head-to-head and see who comes out on top. We just want to see good, hard, fair cricket and whoever comes out on top deserves to. And it should be a fantastic match."

Sahil @mysondaniel86is

#RCBvGT #WTCFinal2023 Back to back tons from King 🤴, Hittu got 50, Siraj the evergreen🥵, and Shami bhai with the purple cap 🧢: WTC we’re coming 🥳 Back to back tons from King 🤴, Hittu got 50, Siraj the evergreen🥵, and Shami bhai with the purple cap 🧢: WTC we’re coming 🥳🏆#RCBvGT #WTCFinal2023 https://t.co/f5XZCQvJmm

It’s worth mentioning that Shami is currently the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2023, having scalped 28 wickets in 16 games ahead of the final. Meanwhile, Siraj scalped 19 wickets in 14 games. The duo will look to exploit the conditions to their advantage as India aim to win the WTC final.

Poll : 0 votes