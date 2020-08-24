Misbah-ul-Haq may be removed from PCB chief selector position

Pakistan's head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq could possibly be removed from his chief selector role in the coming days, as per reports.

Pakistan are on the brink of facing defeat in their first Test series versus England since 2010.

The PCB has decided to ask Misbah-ul-Haq to relinquish his chief selector role so that he can focus solely on the head coach position.

A source told news agency PTI that Misbah-ul-Haq could be replaced by a former quick who was a star national player in his playing career. The source was quoted as saying:

“The PCB now feels that it is best if the burden was reduced on Misbah and allow him to focus on his job as head coach as there are a number of important ICC events coming up in the next three years.”

PCB's chief executive has informed Misbah-ul-Haq about the decision

Wasim Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq

Misbah-ul-Haq became the first person in Pakistan Cricket history to be given the dual role of head coach and chief selector last year. However, there were doubts as to whether the former Pakistan captain would be able to do justice to both responsibilities.

The source further revealed that the PCB CEO, who is in England nowadays, has also spoken to Misbah-ul-Haq about the board's decision:

“Wasim Khan the PCB CEO was in England recently and has also observed from close quarters how Misbah is handling both responsibilities. Wasim also spoke to Misbah in England and having a new chief selector is now an option for the Board.”

Moreover, despite Azhar Ali’s dismal run-scoring form and his questionable decisions in the field, the source confirmed that Azhar is to remain the skipper of the national Test side regardless of the series results.

“All this talk about him being removed as captain after the series is not happening because he has been appointed captain for 12 months by the Pakistan board, so after the England series Azhar has the opportunity to play in domestic cricket and get back his form and carry on as captain.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play a three-match T20I series following the Test series against England.