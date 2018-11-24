×
Mitchell Starc replaces injured Billy Stanlake for third T20I

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
News
222   //    24 Nov 2018, 10:41 IST

What's the story?

Australian talisman Mitchell Starc has been drafted into the squad for the last and the third T20I against India on 25th November at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. Starc's addition has come in the wake of Billy Stanlake's injury owing to which the latter missed the rain-washed second T20I against India. 

The background

Australian lanky speedster, Billy Stanlake, caught up an ankle sprain ahead of the start of the rain-washed T20I against India in Melbourne. Stanlake suffered the injury while performing a catching drill before the start of the match. It started as a niggle but the injury aggravated and as a result, Nathan Coulter-Nile replaced Billy for the second T20I against India.

The change came in very late - Finch had almost walked half-way out to the toss. Since then, Billy hasn't recovered from the sprain owing to which Cricket Australia has called Mitchell Starc for the final T20I against India. 

Australia had to make a last-minute change in their playing XI for the second T20I
Australia had to make a last-minute change in their playing XI for the second T20I

The heart of the matter

Starc, who last played a T20I game in September 2016, was rested for the three-match T20I series as he was to prepare independently for the Test series against India starting from the end of this month. However, a T20I call from CA (Cricket Australia) seems to have hindered the plans for Starc. 

Australian captain Aaron Finch is pleased to have Mitchell Starc back in the squad. He also maintained that they (team management) are expected to take a call on the playing XI after having a look at the pitch this afternoon (24 November). 

Aaron Finch told Cricket Australia: "He (Starc) got so much experience in the limited-overs games as well and we've seen how dominant he can be when he gets it right with the ball. We'll have a look at the wicket this afternoon and discuss the side but coming straight off a Shield game with an eye on the first Test, his preparations will be really good".

Finch also had a few words on Billy Stanlake. "He (Stanlake) started to find some really good rhythm in Brisbane and he's been around the mark for quite a while. He obviously had a tough tour of England and to come back and have that time to get his body right and start to feel good again, it's unfortunate he tripped on the rope and went straight over," concluded Finch. 

