Mitchell Swepson named in the Australian squad for the SCG Test

Mitchell Swepson has had a great Sheffield Shield season and has been rewarded for it.

26-year-old leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson has been added to Australia's squad for the third Test between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Swepson has yet not played a single Test for Australia but he has been someone who has been termed as really exciting by the great Shane Warne.

Australian chief selector Trevor Hohns spoke about the possibility of playing two spinners at Sydney as the pitch there traditionally offers additional assistance to the spinners. Hohns said in a media release issued by Cricket Australia.

"Having Mitch in Sydney gives us the option to play two specialist spinners if the conditions demand. We will make those assessments when we get to the SCG."

The leggie has had a wonderful Sheffield Shield season so far for Queensland, picking 12 wickets from 6 games and has been rewarded with a place in the Aussie squad. He had made his international debut earlier against England where he has picked 2 wickets and has also travelled with the Test squad for the tours of India and Bangladesh in 2017.

With James Pattinson set to replace the injured Josh Hazlewood for the Boxing Day Test, Hohns has made a decision to release Peter Siddle back to the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League. He is extremly happy that Pattinson is available again for playing and is hopeful that he will make a strong comeback and will play more consistently.

"Having Sids (Siddle) as the 13th man and his experience at the MCG has been invaluable. His insights have greatly assisted the fast bowlers for this Test and it was great having him around the group..." said Hohns.

"James has been with the squad through the summer, has performed well in Sheffield Shield matches and is thoroughly deserving of his recall to the team." he concluded.