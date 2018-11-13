Mithali Raj's sublime knock eases India past Pakistan

Mithali Raj's strokeplay is a treat to watch

The Indian women sketched an unusual picture of themselves in their match against Pakistan. Harmanpreet Kaur fielded after winning the toss and what followed was a shoddy display from the Women in Blue. However, Pakistan never really posed a threat to India as they cruised to victory by seven wickets.

India started positively with Arundhati Reddy claiming a wicket maiden in her first over. Pakistan was yet to score when Ayesha Zafar fell in the slips after a splendid catch. They were two down for ten runs when Rodrigues‘ direct hit caught Sohail short of her crease. The combination of Radha and Poonam ran-out Javeria Khan who scurried down the wicket in search for a single after being sent back by Maroof.

Pakistan was reeling at 30 for three when Maroof and Dar consolidated the innings for Pakistan evolving a 93-run partnership for the fourth wicket of 71 deliveries. Maroof ultimately fell after holding out to long-on for 53 runs in the 19th over with the Pakistan score at a respectable 124 for four.

Dar achieved her first 50 in T20Is when Mandhana stepped on the rope at the mid-wicket fence when attempting a catch. She then scooped the ball into the hands of the Indian captain at cover after a quick-fire 52 from 35 deliveries.

Poonam Yadav completed the formalities for India with two wickets in the final over after some quick work with the gloves by Bhatia behind the stumps. Pakistan attained their highest T20I score against India ending up with 133/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Women in Blue had a slapdash moment in the field dropping five catches in the Pakistan innings. Mandhana was the first culprit after dropping the Pakistani captain who barely got off the mark at mid-on after misjudging a simple catch.

Nida Dar was on 15 when she skied Radha Yadav to the long-off were Veda let it slip through her hands to the boundary. Radha should have had Maroof on 23 runs when Poonam Yadav missed a dolly at square-leg. Maroof was on 28 when she lofted a shot against the turn which did not cross the popping crease. Poonam, who wanted to complete the catch of her bowling was heading in the opposing direction completely misjudging the catch.

In response, Mithali executed the cover drive to perfection, scoring the majority of her runs in that region. Mandhana got out pulling the ball towards the square-leg fence with a scampering Omaima Sohail completing the catch.

Rodrigues stroked one straight back at Dar and got caught and bowled for four runs. Mithali scored her 16th half-century before holing out to mid-wicket for 56. Veda hit the winning runs with a slog shot over mid-wicket to secure the game by seven wickets.

The Indian innings got bolstered with a pair of five-run penalties after the Pakistani pair of Maroof and Dar, and Nahida Khan and Sidra Nawaz, ventured into the danger area, despite several warnings.

India will look to maintain their winning momentum when they face Ireland on November 15, 2018, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.