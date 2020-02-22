Moeen Ali reveals England are in talks to tour Pakistan

Per Ali, talks are already underway for England to tour Pakistan

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has revealed that talks are underway for the English cricket team to visit Pakistan and is hopeful of all cricket formats returning to the country in due course.

Recently, the Kumar Sangakkara-led Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) visited Lahore and played a 50-over game and three T20 matches. The former Sri Lankan wicket-keeper was blown away by the warmth, passion, and hospitality of the country and stated that he wants more international teams to tour Pakistan in the immediate future.

South Africa were due to tour the country for three T20s in Rawalpindi after their tour of India in March but ruled out their participation in the proposed series citing players’ workload.

Ali, who is representing the Multan Sultans in the ongoing iteration of the PSL, echoed Sangakkara’s feelings and revealed that in addition to England who are already discussing a potential tour to the country, other teams have also expressed an interest in visiting Pakistan.

“Talks are underway for the England cricket team to visit Pakistan. Apart from England, other teams are also interested.”

“At the moment, there are 10 English cricketers in Pakistan playing in the PSL, which shows that we [England] are interested in coming here and playing. If the England team comes to Pakistan, I will be a part of it.”

“All the formats, ODIs, Tests and other formats should return to the country,” he remarked.