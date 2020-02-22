×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Moeen Ali reveals England are in talks to tour Pakistan

Zaid K
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 22 Feb 2020, 14:25 IST

Per Ali, talks are already underway for England to tour Pakistan
Per Ali, talks are already underway for England to tour Pakistan

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has revealed that talks are underway for the English cricket team to visit Pakistan and is hopeful of all cricket formats returning to the country in due course.

Recently, the Kumar Sangakkara-led Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) visited Lahore and played a 50-over game and three T20 matches. The former Sri Lankan wicket-keeper was blown away by the warmth, passion, and hospitality of the country and stated that he wants more international teams to tour Pakistan in the immediate future.

South Africa were due to tour the country for three T20s in Rawalpindi after their tour of India in March but ruled out their participation in the proposed series citing players’ workload.

Ali, who is representing the Multan Sultans in the ongoing iteration of the PSL, echoed Sangakkara’s feelings and revealed that in addition to England who are already discussing a potential tour to the country, other teams have also expressed an interest in visiting Pakistan.

“Talks are underway for the England cricket team to visit Pakistan. Apart from England, other teams are also interested.”
“At the moment, there are 10 English cricketers in Pakistan playing in the PSL, which shows that we [England] are interested in coming here and playing. If the England team comes to Pakistan, I will be a part of it.”
“All the formats, ODIs, Tests and other formats should return to the country,” he remarked.
Published 22 Feb 2020, 14:25 IST
Pakistan Cricket England Cricket Team Moeen Ali
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | 04:00 AM
IND 165/10
NZ 216/5 (71.1 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: New Zealand lead India by 51 runs with 5 wickets remaining
IND VS NZ live score
Only Test
ZIM 192/4 (77.0 ov)
BAN
LIVE
Day 1 | Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat.
ZIM VS BAN live score
1st ODI
WI 289/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 105/0 (16.0 ov)
LIVE
Drinks: Sri Lanka need 185 runs to win from 34.0 overs
WI VS SL live score
1st T20I | Yesterday
AUS 196/6 (20.0 ov)
RSA 89/10 (14.3 ov)
Australia won by 107 runs
AUS VS RSA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us