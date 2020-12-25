Mohammad Amir has been a little impetuous in taking the retirement decision — Mohammad Asif

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif has termed Mohammad Amir’s decision to retire from international cricket a wrong one.

Asif believes that both the Pakistan Cricket Board and Mohammad Amir himself are to be blamed for how the latter’s international’s career panned out. Speaking to 'The Cricketer', Asif said:

“The PCB showed a lot of faith in him and gave him a lot of support after his ban, but recently they have shown a lack of flexibility in what they want from him. This has resulted in the current situation which could and should have been avoided for the sake of Pakistan cricket.”

The 38-year-old Asif, however, also feels that Mohammad Amir made an impulsive decision when announcing his retirement. He added:

“I feel that Amir has been a little impetuous in making the decision that he has and should have thought this through a little better.”

Mohammad Amir was in and out of the Pakistan squad over the last couple of years. Earlier this month, he was not chosen for the New Zealand tour. He proceeded to feature in the inaugural Lanka Premier League, and announced his retirement few days back, citing mental torture by some members of the PCB.

Exclusive Conversation with @iamamirofficial aaWatch Complete on my YouTube Channel https://t.co/VkJPKhKwK1 pic.twitter.com/twVfqsk0l3 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) December 22, 2020

“Mohammad Amir at his best is still a match-winner”

Asif further added that Mohammad Amir had a lot to contribute to Pakistan cricket in the shorter formats. However, PCB’s uncompromising attitude made life difficult for the left-arm pacer. He further added:

“There is no doubt that Mohammad Amir at his best is still a match-winner. Amir made the decision to retire from Test cricket due to fitness concerns, which I feel were genuine. Instead of the Pakistan Cricket Board accepting that decision and utilising his skills in the shorter formats, they have now ended up losing him in all formats after their uncompromising attitude.”

Advertisement

Asif though concluded that Mohammad Amir still ended up making the wrong decision. He reiterated:

“Despite the flaws in the current group of coaches and the team management I still believe that Mohammad Amir has made the wrong decision in retiring from international cricket.”

Before Asif, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq and Shoaib Akhtar had also termed Mohammad Amir's decision to retire as incorrect and one taken in haste.

What made me to take such Big Decision | Why I am retiring International... https://t.co/0FWjqMOKlK via @YouTube — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) December 19, 2020

Once touted as the next big thing in Pakistan cricket, Mohammad Amir played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is, claiming 259 wickets across formats.