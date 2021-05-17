Mohammad Azharuddin lauds WV Raman; hints at HCA role for him

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president and former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin has thrown his weight behind WV Raman, the recently-removed women’s national team coach.

The former India captain praised WV Raman’s “experience” and “sharp brain” and hinted at the possibility of the latter being engaged by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) in the future.

In a surprise move last week, former off-spinner Ramesh Powar replaced WV Raman as India’s women’s team’s head coach. Powar was employed as the coach of the team till his clash with Mithali Raj during the 2018 Women’s T20 World Cup led to his exit. WV Raman then took over the reins and guided the team to the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup final.

Azharuddin, who was WV Raman’s India captain and also a South Zone teammate, tweeted:

“WV Raman‘s knowledge of the game and coaching skills can be very useful for many. There are very few sharper brains than him and he has many years of experience. Hyderabad cricket association will do its best to engage him and draw immense benefit.”

WV Raman is widely acknowledged as one of the best Indian coaches. His unceremonious exit has placed the BCCI and several of its bodies (like the Madan Lal-led Cricket Advisory Committee and the Neetu David-led selection panel) under the scanner.

WV Raman responds to Mohammad Azharuddin

WV Raman was quick to thank Mohammad Azharuddin through a tweet.

Thanks Azzu..Mighty generous of you.. https://t.co/CDWSZd2K0g — WV Raman (@wvraman) May 17, 2021

WV Raman, 55, alleged that a “smear campaign” against him gained unwarranted traction and led to his exit. He urged his former teammate and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to intervene. He also sent an email to National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Rahul Dravid.

A left-handed opening batsman, WV Raman, who hails from Tamil Nadu, played 11 Tests and 27 ODIs for India between 1988 and 1997. He has become a noted coach since his retirement. He was the batting coach for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when they won the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2014.