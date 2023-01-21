Mohammed Shami on Jasprit Bumrah’s unavailability: “The absence of good players is always felt”

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has admitted that the side is missing the presence of its lead fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. He added that the management and players are hoping he recovers soon and joins the team to make the setup stronger.

Bumrah has not played an international match for India since September 2022 due to a back injury. He was added to the Indian squad for the ODIs against Sri Lanka at home, but was subsequently ruled out as a precautionary measure.

The 29-year-old was not picked in the squads named for the ongoing white-ball series against New Zealand and the subsequent Tests (first two matches) against Australia.

At a press conference following India’s triumph over New Zealand in the second ODI in Raipur on Saturday, January 21, Shami was asked how much Team India was missing Bumrah. He said:

“The absence of good players is always felt. But if a player a gets injured, the game doesn’t stop. We do miss him because he is a good bowler. We are hopeful that he returns soon so that the team gets even stronger. He is working on his fitness and we are waiting for him to join the Indian team and complete the setup.”

Incidentally, Shami replaced Bumrah in Team India’s 15-member T20 World Cup 2022 squad for Australia after the latter was ruled out. Bumrah has been India’s standout performer with the ball over the last few years, having claimed 319 wickets across the three formats of the game.

“Everyone’s workload is being managed very well” - Mohammed Shami

Even as Bumrah is working his way back towards full fitness, there are concerns over the workload of other bowlers. India have suffered multiple injury blows in recent months. While stating that he prefers to play matches, Shami asserted that the workload of all players is being managed properly. He commented:

“I always like playing matches. I feel it is better than practice because your reality is visible there. So, it is better to play as many matches as you can ahead of a big tournament.

"Obviously, everyone’s workload is being managed and is being managed very well. I am hoping the main players and seniors stay in a good zone and setup ahead of the big tournaments.”

BCCI @BCCI nd



A summary of his bowling performance @MdShami11 set the ball rolling and was #TeamIndia 's top performer from the first innings of thend #INDvNZ ODIA summary of his bowling performance .@MdShami11 set the ball rolling and was #TeamIndia's top performer from the first innings of the 2⃣nd #INDvNZ ODI 🙌 🙌A summary of his bowling performance 🔽 https://t.co/4f8qnUSJze

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, another key member of the Indian team, has not played any international cricket since the Asia Cup last year. He has been named in the squad for the first two Tests against Australia, but his availability is subject to fitness.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes