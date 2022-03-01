Most runs by an Indian batter in a 3-match T20I series

India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets on Sunday to complete yet another T20I series whitewash under new captain Rohit Sharma. Team India's 12-match winning streak in the shortest format is a world record, which speaks highly of their approach under the new management.

Shreyas Iyer broke Virat Kohli's record of being the highest run-getter for India in a three-match bilateral T20I series in the final match against the Lankans at Dharamsala. He also became the second player after the former skipper to score three half-centuries in as many matches.

On that note, let's take a look at the Indian batters with the most runs in a three-match T20I series.

#3 Virat Kohli vs West Indies, 2019 (183 runs)

India won the series against West Indies by a 2-1 margin, with Virat Kohli adjudged the Player of the Series following his outstanding batting performance. He scored 183 runs at a strike rate of 190.62 and was dismissed just once.

Kohli scored 94*(50) in the first match in Hyderabad after the Windies set India a target of 208. The right-hander looked highly scratchy in the first half of his innings. However, he stuck around and forged a good partnership with KL Rahul, who was batting freely.

Kohli, who hit Jason Holder for a couple of boundaries in the first two deliveries of the 15th over after Rahul was dismissed, got back into his groove. His duel with Kesrick Williams charged him up even more. He finished off the run chase in the 19th over with two consecutive sixes.

In the final match of the series, Kohli was belligerent yet again. He came in to bat at No.4 after the opening pair had set up a brilliant platform for him to launch from ball one. The right-hander scored 70* off just 29 balls, including four fours and seven sixes. He looked in the mood to destroy any opposition bowler that night.

#2 Virat Kohli vs Australia, 2016 (199 runs)

India whitewashed Australia 3-0 away from home for the first time in their limited-overs history. Virat Kohli started his T20 dominance in 2016 with a world-class performance against the Aussies. He scored 199 runs at a strike rate of 160.48, getting dismissed only once.

Kohli scored 90*(55) with the help of nine fours and two sixes in the first match, as India batted first. He was well supported by Suresh Raina in the middle overs after the openers fell in quick succession in the fifth over.

In the next match, he once again rose to the occasion, scoring 59*(33). Kohli was extremely fluent from the start and his innings helped India in setting up a high run-chase for Australia.

India had to chase 198 runs in the third T20I. Kohli brought up his third half-century of the series during the run-chase. He stitched up a crucial partnership with Rohit Sharma, allowing Raina and Yuvraj Singh to launch at the death and take the team home.

#1 Shreyas Iyer vs Sri Lanka, 2022 (204 runs)

India beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in the recently concluded T20I series, with Shreyas Iyer adjudged the Player of the Series for scoring 204 runs at a strike rate of 174.35 without being dismissed.

In the first match of the series in Lucknow, Iyer came in to bat at 111/1 in the 12th over. It took him a while to settle down, but he launched in the death overs against Dushmantha Chameera and Karunaratne. He scored 57 runs and hit 5 fours and 2 sixes in his 28 ball stay at the crease.

Iyer was even better in the Dharamsala leg of the series. In the second match, he scored 74*(44) and guided India home safely in a 180-plus run-chase. He paced his innings perfectly after Rohit Sharma's early dismissal and ensured that the required run rate was within control at all times.

He followed it up with another composed knock of 73*(45) in the next match. India needed just 147 runs this time around, and his presence meant that the hosts got there without any hiccups.

