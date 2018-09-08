Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Most runs scored by a captain in Test cricket

Aatam Gajjar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.36K   //    08 Sep 2018, 00:00 IST

Like any other sport, the captain is the most important player on the cricket field. Right from the team selection to making instantaneous decisions, the captain has the final call.

A captain has to lead his team from the front, setting the standards for other players may it be in bowling, batting or fielding. He is the one who has to boost up the team's morale. Over the history of the game, many skippers came and went, but, only a few could leave their impact. Only few could make a difference, both with the bat as well as captaincy. Here is a look at top 10 captains with most runs in Test cricket.

*Stats updated September 6, 2018.

#10 Virat Kohli- 4000 runs*

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two

The current Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the only non-retired^ player in this list. Virat has led India in 39 Tests so far. He was made the permanent Test captain of India in January-2015. In the 65 innings till now, he has scored an exact 4000 runs with an average of 67, highest for any captain with minimum 35 Tests. He has hit 16 Tests centuries as a captain and is third on the list. He also has the most Test double-centuries as a captain. With the possibility of at least 5 years left in his career, Virat might get up to the top of this list.

#9 Greg Chappell- 4209 runs

Sheffield Shield - QLD v SA: Day 1

Former Australian skipper, Greg Chappell played 48 Tests as an Australian captain. He scored 4209 runs with 13 centuries. His highest score was 235 during his tenure as the Australian captain. Chappell was made the Australian captain for the second time in 1979 and he led his team until his retirement in 1984.

#8 Misbah-ul-Haq- 4214 runs

England v Pakistan: 1st Investec Test - Day One

Pakistan's most capped Test skipper, Misbah-ul-Haq appears at number 8 in this list. In 56 Tests as the Pakistani skipper, he scored 4214 runs in 99 innings. He led Pakistan to some of its best Test victories ever. He also hit 8 centuries with the highest score of 135. Interestingly, he remains as one of the oldest Test skipper ever.

^ Alastair Cook will retire after the ongoing series against India.

Aatam Gajjar
CONTRIBUTOR
Respect the Tests, Adore the ODIs, Enjoy the T20s | Cricket Geek | Engineer | VK18 | RF | SCG99 | Leo10
