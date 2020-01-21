Most Underrated Bowler for Each of the Top 8 Test Nations

Every Test nation has its fair share of exciting bowling talent, whether it be blistering pace or cleverly deceiving spin. Yet not all bowlers get their fair share of the plaudits. This may be due to their lack of boisterous character traits, the impressive quality of their fellow bowlers, or statistics that don't quite acknowledge the job they do for their team. This list aims to give those individuals some well-earned respect and love.

This list is, of course, subjective. The bowlers featured are often some of the best in the world, and thus the reason they are on this list may vary. However, here's a compelling case to argue that even some of the most highly rated bowlers are still vastly underappreciated, despite performing at peak levels for some time.

#1 Australia - Josh Hazlewood - 195 wickets (Avg - 26.20 / SR - 56.5)

Josh Hazlewood is highly regarded around the world for both his pace and accuracy, but too often he flies under the radar due to the skills of Pat Cummins and the raw pace of Mitchell Starc. He even has to play alongside Australia's most successful off-spinner in Nathan Lyon, all of which means he doesn't necessarily get the credit he deserves.

Hazlewood is often underrated by his own country and sometimes even his own team management, who dropped him for the first Ashes Test of 2019. He did return to the line-up and was a mainstay for the rest of the series, collecting 20 scalps at less that 22 apiece. Yet, it was still Cummins that got the plaudits, correctly, for his unrelenting accuracy and power. But that doesn't mean Hazlewood shouldn't also be given his due.

Maybe it's due to his injuries not allowing him an extended period in the team like Cummins has enjoyed over the past few years, or the fact he seems to quietly go about his business off the field. On the other hand, it is clear that any team would be lucky to have Hazlewood in their side. His statistics for a player often bowling on Australia's flat decks are outstanding, so lets appreciate him whilst he's around.

#2 England - Sam Curran - 32 wickets (Avg 29.48 / SR 54.8)

The England bowling line-up has been about Stuart Broad and James Anderson for the past decade, and rightly so considering their incredible performance levels. Yet in the year that Jofra Archer emerged as a world beater, the left hand medium pace of Sam Curran has been consistently overlooked.

Curran's statistics are not incredible, but what is important about Curran is that he seems to make things happen at important times. A prime example for this came in the recent Newlands Test, when he was able to squeeze out Pieter Malan at a time when the Proteas looked certain to cruise to a draw. This pivotal moment allowed England to secure a hard fought and unlikely victory, and surely every player's worth is based on whether he can inspire a team to victory.

England are not known for producing left-arm seamers, but in Curran they may well have found a gem. Hopefully, as time goes on, people will be able to appreciate the skill and swing of Curran in the way they adore the pace of Archer or the longevity of Anderson.

