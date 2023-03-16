"Motape ka treatment aaj bhi hota hai" - 3 times top Indian cricketers engaged in banter on Twitter

Indian cricketers have built a massive fan following on social media platforms. Millions of social media users follow their favorite Indian cricketers on platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

The Indian players majorly post their photos and videos on Instagram and Facebook. They use Twitter to provide updates to their fans and even engage in fun banters with their teammates, entertaining the entire cricket universe.

Twitter is an excellent platform for social media users to display their sense of humor, and here's a list of three such instances when Indian cricketers engaged in fun banters on the platform.

#1 Indian cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara

Off-spin bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin started a fun conversation with top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara after the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2023.

Ashwin asked Pujara whether he should leave his bowling duties after the top-order bowled an over of leg-spin for the team in the Ahmedabad Test match.

"Main kya karu? Job chod du?" (laughing emoji) Ashwin asked.

Pujara hilariously responded by reminding him that he went out to bat at number three for India in the Nagpur Test match of the series against Australia. He told him not to leave his job and added:

"Nahi (no). This was just to say thank you for going 1 down in Nagpur."

"Your intent is appreciated but wonder how this is a payback (laughing emojis), Ashwin replied to Pujara.

Ashwin 🇮🇳 @ashwinravi99 twitter.com/cheteshwar1/st… Cheteshwar Pujara @cheteshwar1 twitter.com/ashwinravi99/s… Nahi. This was just to say thank you for going 1 down in Nagpur Nahi. This was just to say thank you for going 1 down in Nagpur 😂 twitter.com/ashwinravi99/s… Your intent is appreciated but wonder how this is a payback Your intent is appreciated but wonder how this is a payback😂😂 twitter.com/cheteshwar1/st…

Pujara ended the banter by replying to Ashwin that it was his way of giving rest to the off-spinner so that he could go out to bat at number three again for the team if needed in future Test matches.

"Giving you enough rest so that you can go 1 down again if needed in the future. (laughing emoji)" Pujara responded.

Cheteshwar Pujara @cheteshwar1 twitter.com/ashwinravi99/s… Ashwin 🇮🇳 @ashwinravi99 twitter.com/cheteshwar1/st… Your intent is appreciated but wonder how this is a payback Your intent is appreciated but wonder how this is a payback😂😂 twitter.com/cheteshwar1/st… Giving you enough rest so that you can go 1 down again if needed in the future Giving you enough rest so that you can go 1 down again if needed in the future 😂 twitter.com/ashwinravi99/s…

#2 Indian cricketers Mohammed Shami and Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is known for his sense of humor. The star Indian cricketer posted a hilarious wish for fast bowler Mohammed Shami on his birthday two years ago.

Pant reminded Shami that both the ball from his hands and his age were going quickly.

"Bhai ball aur umar dono tezi se nikli jaa rahi hai. Happy birthday," Pant wrote.

Shami replied two days later and mentioned that no one could stop the speed of the ball and his age from increasing, but there was a way for him to have a better physique.

"Apna time aayga beta ball or Umar ko koi nahi rook saka but motape ka treatment aaj bhi hota hai (laughing emojis." Shami replied.

#3 Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Parthiv Patel

Virender Sehwag is another Indian cricketer with a great sense of humor. He once shared a picture of hand-shaped rotis (flatbread) on Twitter and wrote that a daughter-in-law prepared it after being asked to prepare roti with her own hands.

Sehwag quoted the tweet and tagged his former teammate Parthiv Patel, asking him if he had proper wicket-keeping gloves during the 2018 South Africa tour or needed a pair of rotis.

Patel replied by asking him to keep those rotis with himself so that they can be useful to someone at home.

"Nikke @parthiv9, Bhai wicket keeping gloves hain wahaan ya bhejoon," Sehwag wrote.

"Idhar meri perfect size wale bahut gloves le ke aaya hu.. ise udhar hi rakhe aap..delhi mai thand Badh gayi hai to ghar me kisi ke Kaam aaynege..." Patel hilariously replied.

Rough Translation: "I’ve got several gloves that fit me perfectly out here with me. Keep these with you. Given the cold, it might help someone back home."

parthiv patel @parthiv9 @virendersehwag Idhar meri perfect size wale bahut gloves le ke aaya hu.. ise udhar hi rakhe aap..delhi mai thand Badh gayi hai to ghar me kisi ke Kaam aaynege... @virendersehwag Idhar meri perfect size wale bahut gloves le ke aaya hu.. ise udhar hi rakhe aap..delhi mai thand Badh gayi hai to ghar me kisi ke Kaam aaynege...

