Mother Dairy highlights the force behind India's World Cup bid

Vikram Bhattacharya
ANALYST
Feature
1.92K   //    09 Jul 2019, 14:06 IST

Enter caption

It’s a game that unites us. Across cities, cultures and languages, cricket is a common symbol that binds the country together. It’s the World Cup season, and with it, it’s time, yet again, to support our nation, on the brink of retrieving the ultimate crown on the global stage.

The entire nation was on its feet when India astonished everyone and won the World Cup in 1983. It’s a moment that still gives fans goosebumps. The memorable year changed the sport in the country forever. 2011 was another watershed moment for Indian cricket as India repeated the feat, which also meant that the, arguably, greatest cricketer ever, lifted the elusive trophy.

The journey continues for India as they've made their way into the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup. And the hopes and support of millions of Indians are carrying the team as they bid to become the second team to make it three World Cup wins. Just like we dared to dream under Kapil Dev in 1983, and conquered the world yet again with MS Dhoni in 2011, it’s time to back Virat Kohli and his men, as they inch closer to another World Cup trophy.

To commemorate India’s success so far, and as a token of appreciation for India’s heroes in England, Mother Dairy has come out with an inspiring video that captures the essence of the nation’s cricket-crazy population.

The video highlights the undying support of our superfans, inspired by the cricketers and inspiring them. It's a collective dream all of us share, and it's a dream we hope keeps spreading.

Highlighted across social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, Mother Dairy's fan anthem, with its catchy tune and stirring visuals, captures the beating heart of India. It's time to be part of the revolution, as we back the boys to bring home the trophy. It's time to recreate history.

Team India has been very dominating in the World Cup so far with all the vital cogs working in tandem. In the batting department, Rohit Sharma leads the run charts while KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have contributed with crucial knocks. Jasprit Bumrah has been breathing fire and has been ably supported by Md. Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

The team is all ready to face the Kiwis, and possibly, the winners of Australia and England, in their bid to win the quadrennial tournament. So, what are you waiting for? As we enter the final stage of the tournament, keep the energy up by grabbing your glass of milk and #KarloTaiyari to celebrate the spirit of cricket with #MotherDairy!

Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team
