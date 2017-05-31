MS Dhoni can play till 2019 World Cup, believes Stephen Fleming

Former New Zealand skipper backs Dhoni to keep performing till the premier event.

by Ram Kumar News 31 May 2017, 21:49 IST

Dhoni will want to make a mark in the 2017 Champions Trophy

What’s the story?

Former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming has backed MS Dhoni to keep playing till the 2019 World Cup. Remaining steadfast in his belief that the experienced wicket-keeper batsman will continue to perform significantly in the twilight of his career, the 44-year-old also insisted that the Indian icon will bid adieu to the game if he becomes a liability to the team in the near future.

“There are a lot of players who can do that, but there is only one MS Dhoni at the moment. I think his track record deserves the first crack at it. He has balance in his life now so he can get fit and come back fresh. I think he will do it. He is aware that he needs to keep performing and that's when great players are at their best. If you get too comfortable you are not at your best”, Fleming told ESPNCricinfo.

The shrewd tactician explained, “He is not arrogant enough to assume that he will make it through to the 2019 World Cup. He's made it clear that he wants to play that World Cup but he knows he also has to do well to do that. He's desperate to keep performing. If he feels he stops performing and starts to lag and becomes a hindrance, then he will give up the game.”

The context

Having worked extensively with Dhoni during his stints as head coach of Chennai Super Kings as well as Rising Pune Supergiant in the Indian Premier League, Fleming is well aware of the seasoned campaigner’s strengths and weaknesses.

The heart of the matter

In a similar vein to the Champions Trophy, the 2019 World Cup is also slated to take place in England and Wales. Dhoni will turn 38 during the course of the next World Cup which is set to begin a couple of years later on 30th May.

Extra Cover: ICC Champions Trophy 2017 – 5 Indian middle order batsmen to look out for

With the likes of Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik eyeing the role of India's wicket-keeper batsman in the limited-overs formats, an ageing Dhoni should face some considerable competition for his place in the side. However, Fleming reiterated that the veteran’s proven finishing skills in the business end of the game will always provide him an edge over the other contenders.

What’s next?

Dhoni will be eager to rise to the occasion and make an indelible impression in the Champions Trophy. India begin their title defence with a high-pressure clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 4th.

Author’s take

Needless to say, the Champions Trophy will be a major indicator of Dhoni’s immediate international future. If he performs steadily in the upcoming tournament, there is no reason why he cannot prolong his stellar career till the 2019 World Cup.