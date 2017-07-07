MS Dhoni turns 36: Five lessons other cricket captains can learn from him

Recalling the best traits of Dhoni the captain from 2007 to 2017.

Dhoni is the only captain to have won three ICC tournaments

For over a decade now, he has been a repository of a billion people's hopes. He has become a habit which does not seem to die. He is en emotion Indians are always high on. He is MS Dhoni, the only among 462 captains in the history of ODI cricket to have won all three ICC silverwares, and all of that with a plastered smile and quintessential composure.

As the demigod turns 36 today, let’s look back at the captain Dhoni was, and what the other cricket captains of the world can learn from him.

#1 The importance of taking risks

Joginder Sharma would not have become an overnight hero if not for Dhoni

What’s cricket without a little bit of gambling? The unpredictable sport can spring a surprise or two with a little bit of risk taking here and there. And that is what Dhoni the captain excelled at.

“In the air… and Sreesanth takes it! India wins!” these were Ravi Shastri’s worlds after India won the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. These words will always be etched in the memory of Dhoni fans for the gamble he took, and the dividends it yielded.

Joginder Sharma, a relatively unknown man back then, was trusted to bowl the final over of the nail biting game. And he repaid Dhoni’s trust by removing Misbah-Ul-Haq in the third ball of the over to seal the deal for India.

While Sharma became an overnight hero, Dhoni became a demigod for the country. He always called a spade, and never hesitated to prove his point.