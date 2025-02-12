MS Dhoni vs AB de Villiers - comparing their stats after 228 ODIs

Only a handful of cricketers can proudly claim to boast an average of over 50 in their ODI careers. The list shortens even further when stauncher filters like minimum numbers of games played are applied. Former batters and batting legends MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers are part of the rarified air of players to have a 50+ average with at least 200 ODIs played.

The short list of players that satisfy that criteria reads - Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers. Yet, Dhoni and De Villiers deserve massive credit for having achieved that feat while batting in the middle and lower middle-order for most of their ODI careers.

While the former South African captain finished with over 9,500 runs at an average of 53.50 and a strike rate of 101.09 in 228 ODIs, Dhoni was just as impressive with 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57 and a strike rate of 87.56 in 350 ODIs.

Both India and South Africa often hinged their hopes of pulling off thrilling victories on Dhoni and De Villiers, and the duo rarely disappointed. Yet, who was better at the same stage of their respective ODI careers?

Considering De Villiers played only 228 ODI games in his career, it would be wise to see how Dhoni's numbers stacked up at the same stage (228 ODIs/2013) and compare them with De Villiers' across different categories.

Raw Numbers

Both MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers batted in the middle-order for most of their 228 ODIs. However, De Villiers predominantly batted higher at No.4 and 5, compared to Dhoni, who came in as India's finisher at No.5 and 6.

Yet, the raw numbers through their first 228 ODIs would be the perfect way to start this comparative analysis, even if De Villiers may have the batting position advantage. Let us look at who scored more runs with more centuries and half-centuries between the two legends after 228 ODIs.

Dhoni vs De Villiers - Raw Numbers

Despite the position discrepancy, De Villiers' massive edge in terms of volumes over Dhoni cannot be discounted. The former South African batter scored over 2,000 runs, 17 centuries and five half-centuries more than India's Captain Cool through 228 ODIs.

Edge: AB de Villiers

Impact Numbers

Cricket, more than other team sports, requires context and analysing impact numbers over just the quantitative statistics. This is especially true when it comes to comparisons between two batters who batted at different positions for their sides as Dhoni and De Villiers did in their illustrious careers.

The major impact numbers for ODI batting includes overall average and strike rate, along with the average, centuries and half-centuries in team wins.

With that said, let us look at how Dhoni and De Villiers fared in terms of their impact numbers through 228 ODIs.

Dhoni vs De Villiers - Impact Numbers

Both the middle-order batting giants boast extraordinary impact numbers through 228 ODIs. Yet, De Villiers trumps Dhoni in all but one of the five major impact categories with average in team wins being the lone exception.

Edge: AB de Villiers

Conditions-wise Numbers

How often have we seen even the greatest of batters being nitpicked for their poor away numbers or sub-par numbers in one of the touring countries? Such is the importance given to performances and consistency across conditions over just the overall numbers.

For the sake of this comparison, let us consider the eight main Test playing nations - India, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, England and New Zealand and see how Dhoni and De Villiers performed in each country through 228 ODIs.

Dhoni vs De Villiers - Conditions-based numbers

The above table clearly showcases why Dhoni and De Villiers are considered to be all-time greats in ODIs. Both batters boast impressive averages across most of the individual away conditions, apart from dominant home records.

Yet, the Protea legend once again just pips the former Indian captain with a 5-3 edge across the eight touring countries.

Edge: De Villiers

Captaincy and ICC events

Big players perform in big matches and major tournaments and Dhoni and De Villiers were no different, producing several match-winning knocks for India and South Africa in ICC events. While Dhoni tasted more team success compared to De Villiers in the multi-national tournaments, their individual batting numbers are worth analysing.

The duo also captained their respective sides for a number of ODI games, and how that impacted their batting should also be considered in the overall scheme of things.

Dhoni vs De Villiers - ICC events & Captaincy

A rare blip in Dhoni's resume is his underwhelming batting numbers across the two major 50-over ICC events - World Cup and Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, De Villiers boasts a sensational record at World Cups but had mediocre numbers in Champions Trophies. Yet, the former South African batter edges his Indian counterpart in both categories.

Coming to captaincy, both legends took their batting to the next level when leading their sides. However, De Villiers once again performed slightly better than even the mighty MS Dhoni as skipper across 228 ODIs.

Edge: De Villiers

Conclusion

Comparing the numbers of two batters who performed different roles for two sides with varying team strategies is no easy task. Yet, while Dhoni predominantly boasts excellent numbers in several of the key batting categories after his first 228 ODIs, De Villiers outduelled him with some of the most extraordinary numbers the sport has ever witnessed.

Winner: AB de Villiers

