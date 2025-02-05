MS Dhoni vs Jos Buttler - comparing their stats after 181 ODIs

As India and England get set to battle in a three-match ODI series, the time might be right to go on a blast from the past. Both teams have produced several match-winners with bat and ball over the years in the ODI format.

Yet, India and England might be two of the only teams to argue that their best ODI match-winner in the modern era are their wicketkeepers - MS Dhoni and Jos Buttler. While Buttler continues to thrill fans with his white-ball skills, Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020.

The duo, while successful across formats, have attained legendary status in the ODI arena over the years. The similarities are obvious between Buttler and Dhoni - wicket-keepers, lower middle-order batters and captains.

That apart, the pair also have a unique similarity in that they played match-winning knocks in the final of their respective sides' ODI World Cup titles in 2011 and 2019. Buttler has played 181 ODIs thus far in his illustrious career - still only just over half the ODI games Dhoni played (350) in his stellar career.

On that note, let us jump into the fun exercise of comparing Dhoni and Buttler's numbers at the 181-match mark in their ODI careers.

Counting Numbers

MS Dhoni's 181st ODI came during India's unforgettable 2011 ODI World Cup campaign when he was at the peak of his powers as a batter and captain. Let us find out how his ODI counting numbers - runs, centuries, half-centuries, and wicket-keeping dismissals stack up against Buttler at the same stage.

Considering both Dhoni and Buttler predominantly batted in the middle order, there isn't much contextualizing required, and the raw numbers lend themselves to a fair comparison.

Dhoni vs Buttler - Counting numbers

As the above table shows, the numbers between the two are fairly close, with both winning in two categories each. While Buttler boasts more centuries and dismissals behind the stumps, Dhoni scored more runs and recorded more half-centuries after 181 ODIs.

Impact Numbers

The counting numbers often don't reveal the impact of the runs scored by a batter to the team's cause. Hence, impact numbers, which better showcase consistency and game-changing abilities, are the ultimate parameter for measuring any cricketer.

For the sake of this exercise, the key impact numbers for Dhoni and Buttler include batting average, strike rate, average in wins, and 50+ scores in wins.

Dhoni vs Buttler - Impact numbers

Similar to counting numbers, it is anybody's game between Dhoni and Buttler on impact numbers. While the former Indian captain boasts a considerably better ODI average, the current English skipper is a +30 when it comes to strike rate.

However, Dhoni slightly edges Buttler in his impact on team wins, with a remarkable average of 75.72 with 31 50+ scores compared to Buttler's 59.50 and 25 splits in victories.

Conditions-based breakdown

Overall numbers can occasionally provide a skewed image, should a batter have scored a bulk of his runs at home or in specific conditions. Hence, a better question may be how MS Dhoni and Jos Buttler have performed across conditions after 181 ODIs of their respective careers.

For ease of analysis, we consider the main Test-playing nations and look at the averages of the legendary duo in Australia, India, England, South Africa, Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies.

Dhoni vs Buttler - across conditions

The above table clearly demonstrates Dhoni's incredible consistency in more conditions than Buttler. While the English gloveman averages higher than his Indian counterpart in England, South Africa, and the West Indies, Dhoni boasts a much better average in Australia, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and India.

Dhoni also averages a sensational 136.50 in Pakistan - a place Buttler hasn't yet played an ODI.

Captaincy and ICC events

Dhoni and Buttler have also captained extensively in ODIs and it may be worthwhile looking at who fared better with the bat while leading their respective sides. Along with that, let us also look at their numbers in ICC events - World Cup and Champions Trophy.

Dhoni vs Buttler - Captaincy and ICC events

With an excellent average of 52.53, Dhoni clearly performed better with the bat as a captain after 181 ODIs compared to Buttler (36.44).

However, both wicket-keepers struggled with averages in the 20s in the ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy at the 181-ODI mark overall.

Conclusion

To conclude, the Dhoni-Buttler comparison after 181 ODIs might be one of the closest in the sport. While Dhoni went on to achieve greater heights in his 169 ODI games after, Buttler should be a formidable force in world cricket for years to come.

Yet, it must be said that Dhoni triumphs ever so slightly in his battle with Buttler after 181 ODIs each, based on the above numbers.

Winner: MS Dhoni

