MS Dhoni vs Rachin Ravindra - comparing their stats after 30 ODIs

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni was a pivotal figure in the side until he retired from international cricket in 2020. His contributions as both a batter and a captain were key to India’s success, particularly in ODIs.

Dhoni played 350 ODIs, amassing 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57 and a strike rate of 87.56. He also scored 73 fifties and 10 centuries throughout his career.

Meanwhile, Dhoni’s current Chennai Super Kings teammate and young New Zealand talent Rachin Ravindra has been making a mark in international cricket. At just 25 years old, he has showcased his skills across all formats for the Black Caps in his brief career.

On that note, in this article, we will compare the stats of MS Dhoni and Rachin Ravindra after their first 30 ODIs.

Comparing the stats of MS Dhoni and Rachin Ravindra after 30 ODIs

#1 Most runs

MS Dhoni’s early ODI career was marked by a solid contribution to India's batting order. In his first 30 ODIs, Dhoni scored 914 runs in 27 innings, with his highest score being an unbeaten 183 off 145 balls against Sri Lanka at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in 2005.

Player Matches Innings Runs Highest score MS Dhoni 30 27 914 183* Rachin Ravindra 30 26 1082 123*

On the other hand, Rachin Ravindra has played 30 ODIs, scoring 1,082 runs from 26 innings. His highest score to date is an unbeaten 123 off 96 balls against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in 2023.

#2 Average and Strike rate

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni had an average of 45.70 and a strike rate of 103.63 in his first 30 ODIs. By the time he retired after 350 ODIs, his average had improved to 50.57, though his strike rate had dropped to 87.56 as his role evolved in the latter stages of his career.

Player Matches Average Strike rate MS Dhoni 30 45.70 103.63 Rachin Ravindra 30 43.28 109.62

In contrast, Rachin Ravindra, after his first 30 ODIs, has an average of 43.28 and an impressive strike rate of 109.62.

#3 Most fifty-plus scores

MS Dhoni retired with 73 fifties and 10 hundreds, with three fifties and two hundreds coming in his first 30 ODIs.

Player Matches Fifties Hundreds MS Dhoni 30 3 2 Rachin Ravindra 30 4 4

In comparison, Rachin Ravindra has scored four fifties and four hundreds in his brief 30-match ODI career.

#4 Most single-digit scores

It’s widely known that no player can perform consistently in every game, and it's common for a batter to have a few low scores when making their international debut.

Player Innings Single digit scores MS Dhoni 27 6 Rachin Ravindra 26 8

MS Dhoni recorded six single-digit scores in his first 30 ODIs. In contrast, Rachin Ravindra has registered eight single-digit scores in his first 30 ODIs.

#5 Runs in a winning cause

One of the key measures of a player's impact is their performance in wins. In his first 30 ODIs, MS Dhoni was instrumental in India's 18 victories. He scored 711 runs in 15 innings, with an average of 88.87 and a strike rate of 136.05, which included three fifties and two centuries.

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate MS Dhoni 15 711 88.87 136.05 Rachin Ravindra 14 650 50 112.26

On the other hand, Rachin has accumulated 650 runs in 14 innings across 17 matches, boasting an average of 50 and a strike rate of 112.26, with two fifties and two hundreds to his name.

Conclusion

MS Dhoni made a huge impact in his early days in ODIs, delivering strong performances that played a key role in India’s victories. Meanwhile, he ended his career as one of the greatest to ever grace the game, shining with the bat and through his captaincy.

On the other hand, Rachin Ravindra has also impressed in his first 30 ODIs for New Zealand. The southpaw has scored runs with a decent average and strike rate, showing great promise for New Zealand in the coming years.

