MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh mentor the Indian team in absence of a coach

Sanjay Bangar lauds the experience of MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli.

MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh have been mentoring the Indian team

What’s the story?

India’s batting coach Sanjay Bangar revealed that Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh are mentoring the Indian team in their ongoing tour of the West Indies. Following Anil Kumble’s resignation after the ICC Champions Trophy, the team is without a head coach at the moment.

The veteran batsmen have thus taken it on themselves to groom the youngsters of the squad.

“Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli are doing a lot of things behind the scene. They are helping, guiding the players. It's not only the coaching staff, but (Dhoni and Yuvraj) are mentoring the team. It's the wealth of ideas which is of benefit through interactions," Bangar said.

Kumble resigned from his post after the expiry of his contract with the BCCI, citing untenable relationship with the captain of the team.

In case you didn’t know...

Dhoni, Kohli and Singh have a total of 779 ODI matches between them

India are in the Caribbean for a limited-overs series against the West Indies. The first ODI between them was cancelled due to rain. The second ODI has been scheduled for today, but is yet to commence due to unfavourable weather conditions.

The details

Dhoni has played 292 ODIs till now, while Yuvraj crossed the 300-ODI mark in the Champions Trophy this month. Both of them have played more ODI matches than the entire West Indies squad combined.

Bangar said that their experience is invaluable and is paramount in the development of young talent in the team.

What next?

The BCCI will announce India’s next head coach after the West Indies tour, before the team goes to Sri Lanka for three Tests, five ODIs and a single T20I match. Virender Sehwag. Dodda Ganesh, Lalchand Rajput, Tom Moody and Richard Pybus were the shortlisted candidates for the job.

However, BCCI have now extended the application deadline to July 9.

Author’s take

The fact that the players are not feeling the absence of a coaching figure speaks abundantly about the value of seniors like Dhoni and Singh in the team. They are not only the mainstays of the middle order, but are helping shape the future of Indian cricket.

Their presence is especially valuable, considering youngsters like Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav are a part of the squad right now. Dhoni can also give unique insight to Pant’s wicketkeeping ability, and add to the same.