MS Dhoni's Birthday Bash in Videos and Pictures
Team India celebrated MS Dhoni's birthday and their series victory over West Indies. Check out the videos and pictures from the party.
The Indian Cricket team planned the perfect Birthday celebration for their former skipper, MS Dhoni. The wicketkeeper-batsman turned 36 on Friday and celebrated his birthday with his family and teammates.
First, Virat Kohli and Co. thumped West Indies by their 3-1 series victory and then moved on to a fun-filled birthday bash at their hotel in Kingston. The official account of Men in Blue shared a video of Mahi's cake day. Virat Kohli and his men also took to social media sites to share pictures of Dhoni with cake smeared on his face, which seems to be the norm these days when it comes to birthday celebrations.
Extra cover: MS Dhoni over the years: The remarkable journey from 2004-2017 in pictures
Dhoni himself dunked his face in his birthday cake to avoid anyone else doing that. However, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant made sure that Dhoni did not escape with any part of his face remaining uncoated with the icing. Mahi was also seen running behind Indian all-rounder, Hardik Pandya in an attempt to smear his face with the cake too. Here are some of the other videos from the merrymaking.
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli clicked a selfie with the birthday boy and shared the inside pictures from the epic mini party. Several other teammates soon clicked adorable selfies with Mahi and posted them via their social media accounts.
Dhoni's wife Sakshi and his daughter Ziva accompanied him in team India's tour to West Indies. She had earlier posted an adorable picture of Dhoni with Ziva to wish him on his birthday. Later, the father-daughter duo was seen sharing the frame after cutting the cake.
Check out the crazy selfies from the last night's party.