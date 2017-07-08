MS Dhoni's Birthday Bash in Videos and Pictures

Team India celebrated MS Dhoni's birthday and their series victory over West Indies. Check out the videos and pictures from the party.

Virat Kohli takes a selfie with MS Dhoni on his birthday

The Indian Cricket team planned the perfect Birthday celebration for their former skipper, MS Dhoni. The wicketkeeper-batsman turned 36 on Friday and celebrated his birthday with his family and teammates.

First, Virat Kohli and Co. thumped West Indies by their 3-1 series victory and then moved on to a fun-filled birthday bash at their hotel in Kingston. The official account of Men in Blue shared a video of Mahi's cake day. Virat Kohli and his men also took to social media sites to share pictures of Dhoni with cake smeared on his face, which seems to be the norm these days when it comes to birthday celebrations.

Dhoni himself dunked his face in his birthday cake to avoid anyone else doing that. However, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant made sure that Dhoni did not escape with any part of his face remaining uncoated with the icing. Mahi was also seen running behind Indian all-rounder, Hardik Pandya in an attempt to smear his face with the cake too. Here are some of the other videos from the merrymaking.

Pleasure to be part of Mahi's birthday celebrations with team India A post shared by R Sridhar (@coach_rsridhar) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

Celebrations of @mahi7781 bhai Birthday. ...no one get spared . A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Jul 7, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

Birthday celebrations rock when the men in blue are at it.Happy b day MSD A post shared by Ravichandran Ashwin (@rashwin99) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

Indian skipper, Virat Kohli clicked a selfie with the birthday boy and shared the inside pictures from the epic mini party. Several other teammates soon clicked adorable selfies with Mahi and posted them via their social media accounts.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi and his daughter Ziva accompanied him in team India's tour to West Indies. She had earlier posted an adorable picture of Dhoni with Ziva to wish him on his birthday. Later, the father-daughter duo was seen sharing the frame after cutting the cake.

Check out the crazy selfies from the last night's party.

Another one from the celebrations! A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Happy birthday MaHi bhai@mahi7781 A post shared by Kuldeep Yadav (@kuldeep_18) on Jul 7, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT