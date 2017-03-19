MS Dhoni's phones containing important information related to the Indian team stolen in Delhi

The mobile phones contained crucial information related to team India and BCCI.

What’s the story?

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni’s mobile phones were stolen when the cricketer and his Jharkhand teammates were rescued after a fire broke out in the five-star hotel in which they were staying ahead of the 2017 Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals in New Delhi. It was revealed that MS Dhoni wasted no time and filed a FIR with the Dwaraka sector 10 police.

Delhi Police has booked a man for stealing the phones from the hotel.

In case you didn’t know

Two days back, a fire broke out at a Reliance store, situated on the first floor of the hotel where the members of the Jharkhand team were staying. They saw smoke coming out from the premises and were asked to evacuate their rooms and assemble in the lobby just hours before the start of their match against Bengal.

The Delhi fire service rushed to the spot and got things back under control after struggling for an hour and 20 minutes. It was also announced that the match was postponed by a day and took place yesterday with Dhoni’s men failing to make it to the final after losing the match by 41 runs. Chasing 331 to win, Dhoni top-scored for his team with a 62-ball 70 and expressed his disappointment over the performance of his bowlers.

Details

During the incident, the kits of Jharkhand players were charred. Adding to this, Dhoni’s phone was also stolen during the incident. Sources from the police said, “three mobile phones belonging to Dhoni were stolen when the cricketer and his teammates were being rescued after a fire broke out at the Welcome Hotel.”

The source also informed that his mobile phones contained some important information related to team India and BCCI. After yesterday’s 41-run loss to Bengal, Dhoni was spotted leaving the stadium in a separate car while the rest of his teammates left together on their team bus. "Yes, Dhoni left in a private car separately after the match. The rest of the Jharkhand boys left by team bus," a DDCA official said.

Video

Author’s take

MS Dhoni will be hoping to get his phones back at the earliest as it has some important information about the Indian team and BCCI. It will be a shame if the information is leaked to the public as this has become a trend in the recent days.