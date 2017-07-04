Murali Vijay reveals why he chose upcoming Test series over IPL 2017

The Indian opener also revealed that he played through the pain during the Australia series.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 04 Jul 2017, 11:02 IST

Vijay last played for India in the Australia series before undergoing surgery

What’s the story?

Indian opener Murali Vijay admitted that he missed IPL 2017 and underwent surgery because he wanted to take part in the Test series against Sri Lanka. The 33-year-old also revealed that he played through the pain in the Test series against Australia because nothing gives him “greater satisfaction than representing India”.

Speaking to The Hindu, Vijay said: “Money is important but it is not everything. You got to be honest with yourself and put your hand up for the country in tough times. Nothing gives me greater satisfaction than representing India, the pride I get in playing for the country in the whites is above everything else. That motivated me to put my pain aside and play the series against Australia.

“I was pretty clear of the road ahead of me for the next couple of months following the surgery. I missed the IPL to play the coming Test series in Sri Lanka,” he added.

Extra Cover: Full schedule of India's tour of Sri Lanka

In case you didn’t know...

Vijay played a crucial role in India’s 2-1 win over Australia in the four-match Test series and although he had injury concerns, he played through the pain barrier and finished with a century and a crucial 82. He was scheduled to take part in IPL 2017 for the Kings XI Punjab but underwent surgery and didn’t play in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League.

The heart of the matter

Although the opener has represented India across all three formats, he hasn’t been in contention for a limited-overs spot of late, with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan as the first-choice openers and Ajinkya Rahane knocking on the door, especially after four consecutive fifty-plus scores in the ongoing series against West Indies. Instead of taking part in the IPL, he underwent surgery and is recovering from his wrist and shoulder injury.

What’s next?

India are currently taking part in the five-match ODI series against West Indies. They are 2-1 up with the final game of the series to be held on Thursday (June 6). Following that they will take part in a solitary T20I and then travel to Sri Lanka where they will play three Tests, five ODIs and a T20I. The Test series that begins on July 26 at Kandy, India will then travel to Galle for the second Test that starts on August 4, with the final Test at Colombo beginning on August 12.

Author’s Take

With players making so much money in the IPL, money has increasingly become a motivation for the players, ahead of just playing the game or representing their country. But it is refreshing to see that a modern player, especially an Indian, has opted for country over the riches that the IPL may have brought. With just over three weeks to go before the start of the Sri Lanka series, Vijay will look to get back on track in fine form.