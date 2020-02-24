Mushfiqur Rahim becomes top run-getter for Bangladesh in Tests after double century

Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim struck his third double hundred in Tests for Bangladesh against Zimbabwe in the ongoing one-off Test match held in the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Rahim, with 4412 runs, surpassed Tamil Iqbal as the highest-scoring batsman for Bangladesh in Tests, surpassing the latter's 4405.

Bangladesh declared on 560-6 right after Rahim reached his double-hundred in style, hitting a four off Ainsley Ndlovu and reached the score of 203* in 318 balls. The 32-year-old, who had scored 219* against the same side in the same stadium back in 2018, played a high-quality innings and led Bangladesh to a massive lead of 295 runs.

Bangladesh resumed the third day on 240/3, with skipper Mominul Haque on 79, while Rahim had only scored 32. They went on to bat for the Tigers till the score was 394, where both of them registered the second-highest fourth-wicket partnership (222) before Monimul lost his wicket after scoring his 9th Test century (132 off 234 balls). Bangladesh went on to dominate in all three sessions despite losing wickets in the afternoon session.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Monimul Haque running for a single.

Rahim also formed a 111-run partnership with Liton Das, where the latter scored a decent half-century (53 off 95 balls) and kept the momentum going. Once Rahim reached his double hundred, skipper Monimul Haque declared and called out his players, where Zimbabwe had only five overs to bat in the end.

Zimbabwe went on to lose two wickets in quick sessions as Nayeem Hasan dismissed Prince Masvaure and nightwatchman Donald Tiripano on ducks. They ended the day with a score of 9-2 with Brendan Taylor (1) and Kevin Kasuza (8) at the crease. The visitors will have a lot to do on Day 4, as they trail by a mammoth 286 runs ahead.