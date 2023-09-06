Star Bangladeshi bowler Mustafizur Rahman turns a year older as he celebrates his 28th birthday on Wednesday, September 6. He is currently part of the Bangladeshi squad for the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

Mustafizur made his international debut back in 2015 and has been an integral part of his national side ever since. With a wide range of yorkers and an ability to trick the batters with slower ones, the left-arm pacer has put in several match-winning performances for his country.

His record against India, particularly in ODIs, has been mighty impressive. Across 10 one-day internationals against the Men in Blue, he has picked up 22 wickets at an average of 21.27 and at an economy rate of 6.24.

On the occasion of his 28th birthday, we take a look at Mustafizur Rahman's three best spells against India in international cricket.

#3 5/59 at the ODI World Cup 2019 in Birmingham

Mustafizur Rahman during Bangladesh v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match

The only spell on the list that came in a losing cause, Mustafizur took 5/59 when Bangladesh faced India at the ODI World Cup 2019 in Birmingham.

After opting to bat first, India enjoyed a dream start as openers Rohit Sharma (104) and KL Rahul (77) put up a 180-run stand for the first wicket. However, as soon as Bangladesh dismissed Rohit after a wonderful hundred, they were back in the game.

Coming to bowl the 40th over, Mustafizur delivered excellent six balls as he sent back Virat Kohli (26) and Hardik Pandya (0) in the space of three balls. It turned out to be a maiden over as well.

His brilliant death bowling helped Bangladesh close out the innings well as the 28-year-old took three more wickets in his last two overs to complete a fifer. His 5/59 made sure Bangladesh restricted India to 314/9, which was a commendable job, especially after India were on course to pile up over 350 after the 30-over mark.

While Bangladesh went on to lose the encounter by 28 runs, Mustafizur's spell of 5/59 remains the second-best individual bowling performance by a Bangladeshi bowler in an ODI World Cup fixture.

#2 5/50 in the first ODI in 2015 in Dhaka

Mustafizur Rahman took 5/50 on debut vs India [Getty Images]

Mustafizur announced himself on the international stage when he took everyone by surprise after his fantastic fifer against India on his debut in 2015.

Batting first, Mashrafe Mortaza and Co. amassed an imposing 307 on the back of fifties from Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, and Shakib Al Hasan.

India got off to a good start in the chase, with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan taking the team to 95 without the loss of a wicket. However, the MS Dhoni-led team fell to 128/5 in the span of a few minutes.

While Taskin Ahmed's double strike of Dhawan and Virat Kohli started the downfall for the visitors, it was Mustafizur who put the game to bed after his fifer.

The left-arm pacer sent back Rohit, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin to complete a memorable win for his side. Fittingly, he was named the Player of the Match for his match-winning spell.

#1 6/43 in the second ODI in 2015 in Dhaka

Mustafizur Rahman hoisted by his teammates [Getty Images]

Three days after his remarkable debut, Mustafizur came up with his bowling heroics once again against India. He began the second ODI in Dhaka on a marvelous note, sending back Rohit Sharma on the second ball of the game.

Although Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli added 74 runs for the second wicket, Bangladesh didn't let India post runs easily as they kept chipping away wickets regularly.

Mustafizur, in particular, proved to be quite difficult to negotiate as he reduced India from 163/4 to 200 all-out in around ten overs. When he got the wicket of R Ashwin in the 42nd over, Mustafizur became only the second bowler after Zimbabwe's Brian Vitori to claim five-fors in his first two ODIs.

The wily seamer ended the innings with 6/43 and helped Bangladesh bundle out India for 200 runs. Bangladesh were in total control of the chase, with as many as four batters crossing the 30-run mark.

With Shakib Al Hasan remaining not out for 51, the hosts finished the run chase and claimed their first-ever ODI series win against India. Mustafizur's 13 wickets across the three ODIs earned him the Player of the Series award.