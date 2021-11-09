"My wedding is supposed to be on during that time" - Glenn Maxwell uncertain over availability for Pakistan tour

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has admitted that his availability for the Pakistan tour is uncertain since he is likely to get married around the same time.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed that the Aussies will be visiting Pakistan for a full series in March 2022. This will be the country’s first trip to the Asian nation since 1998.

Describing the development as a great one, Maxwell conceded that he is not sure whether he would make it to the tour. Speaking to reporters, he said:

"I think it's great that we've got a tour to go back there. I think I saw it was 1998 the last time we went there. Whether I'm going there or not might probably hinge on my fiancee because my wedding is supposed to be on during that time. So I'm probably not quite the right person to ask that question."

Maxwell and pharmacist Vini Raman were engaged in March 2020. However, their wedding had to be delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Asked whether there was any chance of the wedding date being rescheduled again, Maxwell responded with a firm "no." He explained:

"Not a chance. We've already moved it a couple of times so I think this is it."

Australia will play three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I in Pakistan during their upcoming tour.

"Top order is going really well if I'm not spending much time out there" - Glenn Maxwell

The 33-year-old is currently in the UAE as part of the Australian squad for the T20 World Cup 2021. The Aussies will take on Pakistan in the second semi-final in Dubai on Thursday.

While Australia have had an impressive tournament barring one bad game against England, Maxwell has not had much to do. He registered scores of 18 ,5 and 6 in the first three matches and has been unbeaten on zero in the last two games.

Reflecting on his performances in the T20 World Cup so far, Maxwell pointed out that the top order has been batting really well, which is why he has hardly been needed. He stated:

"I'm not sure if you've noticed but I've got two not outs back-to-back which is pretty rare in my career. It means the top order is going really well if I'm not spending that much time out there. I've been in a really good head-space so hopefully (I'm) not required again or hopefully required for another zero not out and just stay at the other end.”

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia CEO 🇦🇺 "Cricket Australia is excited about the prospect of touring Pakistan next year for what will be a highly anticipated series in a country so incredibly passionate about the game and their national team."Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia CEO 🇦🇺 https://t.co/afmx9LUzEl

Australia sealed their place in the semi-final with a thumping eight-wicket victory over West Indies in their last Group 1 encounter in Abu Dhabi.

