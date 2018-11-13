Mzansi Super League 2018: Durban Heat - 5 stars to keep an eye out for

The inaugural edition of the Mzansi Super League is about to get underway on the 16th of November, 2018. Piping itself as South Africa's premier T20 tournament, stars from around the globe are going to be present in the league. A total of 6 teams will play each other twice in the round robin format (home and away) followed by the top 4 competing in the play offs to reach the final. Prize money of R 7 million has been declared by Cricket South Africa for the winning team of the tournament.

Durban Heat is one team that is strongly contending to win the trophy. It has hard-hitting batsmen, all-rounders and world-class t20 bowlers.

International players like Morne van Wyk, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Temba Bavuma and Khaya Zondo form a part of the Durban Heat set up. While there is no doubt of the abilities of these players and the crucial role they will play for the team, there are 5 other stars as well who are expected to shine for the Durban Heat.

Here's a look at five star players of Durban Heat to watch out for in the Mzansi Super League :

#1 Rashid Khan

Currently ranked as the number one bowler in T20s, Rashid Khan was picked by Durban Heat as their International Marquee player. With his phenomenal record in T20s and South Africa's poor performance against wrist spin earlier this year, Rashid is sure to set the tournament on fire.

He is one bowler who can turn the game on its head by his extravagant spin bowling, one of the very few players in the world who can actually win the game with the bowl rather than the bat, even on flat, batting friendly wickets. His performances for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL have proved that. Rashid Khan is also touted to be a major reason for gathering fan base for Durban Heat.

