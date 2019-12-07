Mzansi Super League 2019, Tshwane Spartans vs Cape Town Blitz: Predicted XIs, match prediction and live telecast details

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 07 Dec 2019, 20:22 IST SHARE

Tshwane Spartans are third on the points table

After their match against the bottom placed Jozi Stars got abandoned, Tshwane Spartans would look to record a big win when they lock horns with Cape Town Blitz in the final match of Mzansi Super League 2019's fifth week.

The Spartans are third in the standings with 21 points from 9 matches. Cape Town Blitz are fifth with 17 points from 9 games. This will be the last league match for both the teams hence, they will look to play their best cricket.

Talking about the star players who will be in action, Janneman Malan will try to continue his fine form for the Cape Town Blitz side. He is at the top of the run-scorers' leaderboard at the moment. In the bowling attack, the duo of Wahab Riaz and Dale Steyn will have to put in a special effort.

Also see - Ranji Trophy schedule

From the Spartans, AB de Villiers will look to play a match-winning innings whereas Morne Morkel will have the onus of taking the wickets.

Predicted XIs

Tshwane Spartans

News from the middle is the umpires will make a final call on the game at 18:30. #SpartansVStars #MSLT20 #ThisIsTshwane pic.twitter.com/crj4HkMP3p — Tshwane Spartans (@SpartansMSLT20) December 5, 2019

Tshwane Spartans suffered a loss against Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in their last completed game. Ben Dunk's special knock had undone the brilliant work of their batsmen hence, it is unlikely that Spartans would alter their playing XI.

Probable XI: Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, AB de Villiers, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Petrus van Biljon, Wiaan Mulder, Tom Curran, Roelof van der Merwe, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi, Waqar Slamkheil

Advertisement

Cape Town Blitz

Cape Town Blitz too had lost to the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants but since the losing margin was just 11 runs, Quinton de Kock would not mind fielding the same match squad for their final group fixture.

Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Janneman Malan, David Bedingham, Liam Livingstone, George Linde, Mohammad Nawaz, Wahab Riaz, Sisanda Magala, Anrich Nortje, Dale Steyn, Ayabulela Gqamane

Match Prediction

It is a do-or-die match for both the teams. Since the players of Cape Town Blitz have a good record in these types of games, the fans can expect them to win this match. AB de Villiers and Morne Morkel are not big match players while Quinton de Kock had recently won the IPL with Mumbai Indians. The skipper may lead his side from the front and help them in booking a spot in the next round.

Cape Town Blitz are expected to win this match.

When, where and how to watch?

Date: 8 December 2019, Match 29

Time: 5.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD