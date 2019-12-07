×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Mzansi Super League 2019, Tshwane Spartans vs Cape Town Blitz: Predicted XIs, match prediction and live telecast details

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
07 Dec 2019, 20:22 IST

Tshwane Spartans are third on the points table
Tshwane Spartans are third on the points table

After their match against the bottom placed Jozi Stars got abandoned, Tshwane Spartans would look to record a big win when they lock horns with Cape Town Blitz in the final match of Mzansi Super League 2019's fifth week.

The Spartans are third in the standings with 21 points from 9 matches. Cape Town Blitz are fifth with 17 points from 9 games. This will be the last league match for both the teams hence, they will look to play their best cricket.

Talking about the star players who will be in action, Janneman Malan will try to continue his fine form for the Cape Town Blitz side. He is at the top of the run-scorers' leaderboard at the moment. In the bowling attack, the duo of Wahab Riaz and Dale Steyn will have to put in a special effort.

Also see - Ranji Trophy schedule

From the Spartans, AB de Villiers will look to play a match-winning innings whereas Morne Morkel will have the onus of taking the wickets.

Predicted XIs

Tshwane Spartans

Tshwane Spartans suffered a loss against Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in their last completed game. Ben Dunk's special knock had undone the brilliant work of their batsmen hence, it is unlikely that Spartans would alter their playing XI.

Probable XI: Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, AB de Villiers, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Petrus van Biljon, Wiaan Mulder, Tom Curran, Roelof van der Merwe, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi, Waqar Slamkheil

Advertisement

Cape Town Blitz

Cape Town Blitz too had lost to the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants but since the losing margin was just 11 runs, Quinton de Kock would not mind fielding the same match squad for their final group fixture.

Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Janneman Malan, David Bedingham, Liam Livingstone, George Linde, Mohammad Nawaz, Wahab Riaz, Sisanda Magala, Anrich Nortje, Dale Steyn, Ayabulela Gqamane

Match Prediction

It is a do-or-die match for both the teams. Since the players of Cape Town Blitz have a good record in these types of games, the fans can expect them to win this match. AB de Villiers and Morne Morkel are not big match players while Quinton de Kock had recently won the IPL with Mumbai Indians. The skipper may lead his side from the front and help them in booking a spot in the next round.

Cape Town Blitz are expected to win this match.

When, where and how to watch?

Date: 8 December 2019, Match 29

Time: 5.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD




Tags:
Mzansi Super League 2019 Cape Town Blitz Tshwane Spartans AB de Villiers Quinton de Kock
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Mzansi Super League
Match 1 | Fri, 08 Nov
CTB 213/3 (20.0 ov)
JOZ 198/5 (20.0 ov)
Cape Town Blitz won by 15 runs
CTB VS JOZ live score
Match 2 | Sat, 09 Nov
DH
TST
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
DH VS TST live score
Match 3 | Sun, 10 Nov
PR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
CTB 84/10 (15.4 ov)
Paarl Rocks won by 87 runs
PR VS CTB live score
Match 4 | Sun, 10 Nov
NMG 167/7 (20.0 ov)
JOZ 143/5 (20.0 ov)
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants won by 24 runs
NMG VS JOZ live score
Match 5 | Wed, 13 Nov
TST 33/4 (7.1 ov)
NMG
No Result
TST VS NMG live score
Match 6 | Thu, 14 Nov
CTB 183/6 (20.0 ov)
JOZ 126/10 (16.2 ov)
Cape Town Blitz won by 58 runs
CTB VS JOZ live score
Match 7 | Fri, 15 Nov
DH
PR
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
DH VS PR live score
Match 8 | Sat, 16 Nov
JOZ 108/10 (18.5 ov)
NMG 110/1 (9.1 ov)
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants won by 9 wickets
JOZ VS NMG live score
Match 9 | Sun, 17 Nov
CTB 174/6 (20.0 ov)
DH 164/7 (20.0 ov)
Cape Town Blitz won by 10 runs
CTB VS DH live score
Match 10 | Sun, 17 Nov
PR 185/6 (20.0 ov)
TST 188/2 (19.1 ov)
Tshwane Spartans won by 8 wickets
PR VS TST live score
Match 11 | Wed, 20 Nov
CTB 186/9 (20.0 ov)
NMG 187/5 (19.2 ov)
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants won by 5 wickets
CTB VS NMG live score
Match 12 | Thu, 21 Nov
TST 141/4 (15.0 ov)
DH 21/3 (2.1 ov)
No Result
TST VS DH live score
Match 13 | Fri, 22 Nov
JOZ 129/3 (20.0 ov)
PR 133/6 (16.1 ov)
Paarl Rocks won by 4 wickets
JOZ VS PR live score
Match 14 | Sat, 23 Nov
DH 160/5 (20.0 ov)
NMG 163/5 (19.5 ov)
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants won by 5 wickets
DH VS NMG live score
Match 15 | Sun, 24 Nov
PR 163/8 (20.0 ov)
CTB 161/9 (20.0 ov)
Paarl Rocks won by 2 runs
PR VS CTB live score
Match 16 | Sun, 24 Nov
TST 155/6 (20.0 ov)
JOZ 135/10 (18.3 ov)
Tshwane Spartans won by 20 runs
TST VS JOZ live score
Match 17 | Wed, 27 Nov
PR 166/7 (20.0 ov)
NMG 135/10 (19.4 ov)
Paarl Rocks won by 31 runs
PR VS NMG live score
Match 18 | Thu, 28 Nov
CTB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
DH 182/3 (19.3 ov)
Durban Heat won by 7 wickets
CTB VS DH live score
Match 19 | Fri, 29 Nov
PR 126/10 (19.4 ov)
TST 127/2 (15.0 ov)
Tshwane Spartans won by 8 wickets
PR VS TST live score
Match 20 | Sat, 30 Nov
NMG 173/6 (20.0 ov)
DH 177/4 (18.5 ov)
Durban Heat won by 6 wickets
NMG VS DH live score
Match 21 | Sun, 01 Dec
JOZ 171/3 (20.0 ov)
PR 175/5 (19.2 ov)
Paarl Rocks won by 5 wicket
JOZ VS PR live score
Match 22 | Sun, 01 Dec
CTB 157/5 (20.0 ov)
TST 142/7 (20.0 ov)
Cape Town Blitz won by 15 runs
CTB VS TST live score
Match 23 | Tue, 03 Dec
TST 188/5 (20.0 ov)
NMG 192/4 (19.4 ov)
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants won by 6 wickets
TST VS NMG live score
Match 24 | Wed, 04 Dec
PR 195/2 (20.0 ov)
DH 197/4 (18.5 ov)
Durban Heat won by 6 wickets
PR VS DH live score
Match 25 | Thu, 05 Dec
TST
JOZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
TST VS JOZ live score
Match 26 | Fri, 06 Dec
NMG 173/6 (20.0 ov)
CTB 162/8 (20.0 ov)
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants won by 11 runs
NMG VS CTB live score
Match 27 | Sat, 07 Dec
JOZ
DH
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
JOZ VS DH live score
Match 29 | Yesterday
PR 168/5 (20.0 ov)
NMG 156/6 (20.0 ov)
Paarl Rocks won by 12 runs
PR VS NMG live score
Match 28 | Yesterday
TST
CTB
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
TST VS CTB live score
Match 30 | Tomorrow, 09:00 PM
Durban Heat
Jozi Stars
DH VS JOZ preview
Play-Off | Fri, 13 Dec, 09:00 PM
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants
TBC
NMG VS TBA preview
Final | Mon, 16 Dec, 09:00 PM
Paarl Rocks
TBC
PR VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in South Africa 2019/20
Pakistan Women v England Women in Malaysia 2019
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Mzansi Super League
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
India A Women in Australia 2019
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us