Namibia vs England, 2024 T20 World Cup: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Namibia will square off against defending champions England in today's 2024 T20 World Cup match. It is a do-or-die match for England, where if they lose, they will be certainly eliminated, while even if they win, their place in the Super 8s round is not 100% guaranteed.

England are dependent on the result of the Australia vs Scotland match. Even if England beat Namibia, they will be knocked out in case Scotland beat Australia or the match gets abandoned.

However, first England need to win their game, and here's a preview for the defending champions' last group-stage match in 2024 T20 World Cup.

Namibia vs England, 2024 T20 World Cup match details

Match: Namibia vs England, Match 34, 2024 T20 World Cup

Date and Time: June 15, 1pm local time (10.30pm IST)

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound.

Namibia vs England probable XIs

Namibia

Niko Davin, Michael van Ligen, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jonathan Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brasswell and Ben Shikongo.

England

Jos Buttler (c and wk), Phil Salt, Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Reece Topley.

Namibia vs England pitch report

The pitch in North Sound has been helpful to batters as compared to other venues. Big-hitters have achieved success here, while bowlers have tasted success when they executed their plans well. The exact pitch report will be available before the toss.

Namibia vs England weather forecast

The temperature is predicted to be 31 degrees Celsius for this afternoon fixture in North Sound. The wind speed will be around 26 km/h, while the probability of rainfall is close to 1%.

Namibia vs England telecast and live-streaming details

India: Star Sports (TV) and Disney+ Hotstar (Live streaming)

England: Sky Sports

Namibia: SuperSport

