Namibia vs Pakistan Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Pakistan have broken the mold at this year's T20 World Cup. They've ignored all the stereotypes that were doing the rounds ahead of the start of the tournament - in fact, they've methodically deconstructed them in inimitable fashion.

Pakistan can't beat India in ICC tournaments. Pakistan are inconsistent and will soon turn in a disastrous performance. New Zealand have the psychological edge over Pakistan. Afghanistan have everything they need to beat Pakistan.

All three of Pakistan's opponents have been beaten into submission. At certain stages of the games against New Zealand and Afghanistan, it seemed like the Men in Green might've bitten off more than they could chew. But a couple of crucial Asif Ali cameos ensured that Pakistan clutched the key moments of both games to not only remain unbeaten but firmly establish themselves as prime contenders to go all the way.

Pakistan are the runaway favorites against Namibia, who they take on at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, November 2. But while the Eagles may not be anywhere near as credentialed as their opponents, they are a spirited side that has already won one game in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

Yes, Namibia were outclassed by Afghanistan. Yes, Pakistan have won three in three. Yes, it's almost impossible to imagine this game going any other way than a convincing Pakistan win. But to quote an old cliche, stranger things have happened in the game of cricket.

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan seek mathematical qualification against Namibia

Pakistan v Afghanistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

For all intents and purposes, Pakistan have already qualified for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. They can pencil in their semi-final spot with a win against Namibia, who are still in the mathematical race as well.

The efficacy of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's partnership has waned a touch since the India clash, but Pakistan's middle-order batters have stepped up whenever called upon. Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman and Asif Ali have made invaluable contributions, with the batting ability of Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan not really needed so far.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf have made up for Hasan Ali's expensive spells, and Ali will hope that his fortunes improve as the pitches in the UAE slow down even more. Wasim has been impossible to get away in the powerplay, while Shadab has been equally impressive in the middle overs.

Meanwhile, Namibia may not have as many big names but they are a capable outfit. The top order hasn't shown what they're capable of yet, but the slew of all-rounders at Namibia's disposal have regularly produced eye-catching performances. With four left-arm pacers in the playing XI, the Eagles have several bowling options to go with their well-rounded bowling attack.

However, Namibia will - in all likelihood - be out of their depth against Pakistan. They arguably don't have the batting might to challenge the Men in Green, even if Pakistan choose to rest some of their key players. In one of the easier predictions to make at this T20 World Cup, Pakistan can be backed to come out on top.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Pakistan to win Match 31 of the T20 World Cup

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Pakistan to beat Namibia? Yes No 0 votes so far