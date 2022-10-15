Namibia vs Sri Lanka Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Coverage of the 2022 T20 World Cup has been dominated by anticipation of the Super 12 stage but an interesting Namibia vs Sri Lanka clash will kick off the tournament on Sunday, October 16 in Geelong.

The two teams have faced each other only once before, in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup. Maheesh Theekshana led the way with three wickets on that occasion as Sri Lanka bundled the opposition out for just 96 before chasing down the target with seven wickets and more than six overs to spare.

Interestingly, both Sri Lanka and Namibia have named largely similar sides this time around. By retaining their core under a stable captain, the two teams have managed to go from strength to strength over the last year, raising hopes of them challenging the bigwigs in the T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka are the better-placed of the two sides, having recently defied all odds to clinch the 2022 Asia Cup in spectacular fashion. Buoyed by a well-rounded bowling attack and explosive batters in the middle order, the Lions will want to build on their performances.

Namibia haven't played a T20I since May, when they defeated Zimbabwe 3-2 in a five-match series. Short on shortest-format match practice when compared to their opponents, the Eagles will want to punch above their weight like we all know they can.

Nambia vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction T20 World Cup 2022

India v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus has been in a terrific run of form and will be the man to watch out for against Sri Lanka. While the Eagles have the bowling firepower to make inroads into the Lankan lineup, their batting will need to step up against the likes of Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Namibia have a host of all-rounders to boost the lower order, but the opening combination remains a concern. With Theekshana expected to pair a couple of talented pacers in the powerplay, the Namibian top order will need to be at their best. If they're not, they could find themselves out of the contest before it begins.

Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka, on the other hand, came together well in the Asia Cup. Danushka Gunathilaka and Charith Asalanka have been in terrible form, though, and Sri Lanka will need them to buttress the middle order against Namibia's spinning all-rounders.

Overall, while Namibia have what it takes to upset a strong Sri Lankan side, they haven't been put in a position to succeed owing to their recent fixtures. Shanaka and Co. haven't been as active as their fellow Asia Cup participants, but they've still got a good amount of cricket as a group under their belt.

With match-winners in all departments, Sri Lanka should be able to make a winning start to this year's T20 World Cup.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win Match 1 of the 2022 T20 World Cup

