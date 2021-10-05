National T20 Cup 2021: Match 19, Central Punjab vs Sindh - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Match 19 of the National T20 Cup will see Central Punjab clash with Sindh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The winner of this game will go to the top of the table and it promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Both sides have won four of their six total games and have eight points under their belt. Central Punjab are in the third position in the points table. They have won three of their last four games and will be high in confidence.

It was a fantastic performance from them against Southern Punjab in their last game. After electing to field first, the bowlers were brilliant as they knocked over Southern Punjab for 119. Punjab chased down the modest total with 16 balls to spare.

Sindh, on the other hand, are sitting at the top of the table. However, they lost their last game against Central Punjab. In a rain-curtailed game, the Sindh side fell short by 12 runs and the loss would have dented their confidence.

Batting first, Central Punjab scored 168 in their 20 overs. Sindh got off to a steady start as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They were reduced to 110/6 at the end of 14.4 overs when rain arrived and washed out the remainder of the match. They fell short by 12 runs on the D/L method. Sindh will look to seek revenge for their loss on Wednesday.

Match Details

Match: Central Punjab vs Sindh, Match No.19, National T20 Cup 2021

Date and Time: October 6, 2021, Wednesday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Weather Report

The temperature in Lahore on Wednesday is expected to range between 19 and 33 degrees Celsius. The sky will remain clear throughout the day and fans can expect a full game on Wednesday.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium is very good for batting. However, the extra zip off the surface will help the pacers from both sides. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Central Punjab

The bowlers put in a solid performance the other day that was lacking from them so far. Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf picked up four and three wickets respectively. Babar Azam continued on his merry way at the top of the order.

Predicted XI: Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam (c), Kamran Akmal (wk), Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Qasim Akram, Sameen Gul, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir

Sindh

Everyone has stepped up and fired in unison as the side sit comfortably at the top of the table. However, their defeat against Central Punjab will be at the back of their minds. Rumman Raees picked up four wickets and will be eager to continue his form.

Predicted XI: Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Taha, Anwar Ali, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahini, Abrar Ahmed

Match Prediction

Central Punjab are coming off a win in their previous game whereas Sindh lost their last fixture against Central Punjab. Both sides look strong on paper.

However, Central Punjab has the winning momentum behind them and one may expect them to get to the top of the table with a win against Sindh on Wednesday.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Cricket Pakistan’s YouTube channel

Edited by Ritwik Kumar