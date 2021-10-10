National T20 Cup 2021: Match 28, Balochistan vs Central Punjab - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the 28th match of the National T20 Cup, Balochistan will take on Central Punjab at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

Balochistan have played eight matches so far, winning three. Two of their three victories have come against Southern Punjab, while once has come against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Balochistan are reeling in fifth spot in the points table.

Meanwhile, Central Punjab have fared better, winning five of their seven games. Ahmed Shehzad and veteran Shoaib Malik have been in brilliant form for them. They are coming into this contest after losing to Northern in their previous game, though.

Match Details

Match: Balochistan vs Central Punjab, Match 28.

Date and Time: October 10th, 2021, Sunday; 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Weather Report

The weather on Sunday should be conducive for a riveting game of cricket in the National T20 Cup. The pitch should assist both batters and bowlers to bring their A-games. The temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius. Dew might come into play in the second innings.

Pitch Report

Batters have found it relatively easy to score runs, while bowlers have struggled to find the right lines and lengths. Scores in excess 170 runs can be expected. The captain winning the toss might prefer to bowl first, keeping the dew factor in mind.

Predicted Playing XIs

Balochistan

Imam-ul-Haq and Abdul Bangalzai have been giving steady starts to the side, and are expected to continue the same on Sunday. Haris Sohail and Sohail Akhtar are promising middle-order batters, with Junaid Khan leading the bowling attack.

Predicted XI: Imam-ul-Haq (c), Abdul Bangalzai, Abdullah Shafique, Haris Sohail, Sohail Akhtar, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Kashif Bhatti, Hidayatullah (wk), Najeebullah Achakzai, Junaid Khan.

Central Punjab

Ahmed Shahzad has been in good form in the powerplay overs. Shoaib Malik's red-hot form has helped Central Punjab's cause in this tournament. Wahab Riaz should lead the pace attack for the team.

Predicted XI: Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, Qasim Akram, Saif Badar, Muhammad Faizan, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz (c), Zafar Gohar, Waqas Maqsood.

Match Prediction

Keeping past performances in mind, Central Punjab could eye a comfortable victory over Balochistan on Sunday. The Imam-ul-Haq-led side have struggled to find consistency in the tournament.

Thanks to their formidable batting and bowling, Central Punjab should bag another victory on Sunday as they look to top the points table.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Cricket Pakistan's YouTube channel.

