National T20 Cup 2021: Match 8, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab (Pakistan) - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will go up against Central Punjab in the eighth match of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

It’s the reverse fixture between the two teams in the competition. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Central Punjab by 36 runs on the opening day of the competition. It was a complete performance from Mohammad Rizwan’s side. They will be eager to repeat that in their next meeting with Central Punjab.

Batting first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa posted a mammoth total of 187 on the board, thanks to contributions from captain Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed. Hasan Ali of Central Punjab picked up three wickets. Central Punjab didn’t have the best of starts. Muhammad Akhlaq at no.4 scored 62 and tried his best, but couldn’t take his side home as they fell short by 36 runs.

Match Details

Match: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab, Match No. 8, National T20 Cup 2021.

Date and Time: September 26th, 2021, Sunday, 08:00 PM IST.

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Weather Report

The temperature in Rawalpindi on Sunday is expected to range between 23 and 34 degrees Celsius. The skies should remain clear, so the conditions should be perfect for a game of cricket.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is very good for batting. The batsmen enjoy batting on this surface, and the bowlers could be punished for missing their mark. Teams have successfully chased down totals on this surface. Expect the captain winning the toss to bowl first on this surface.

Predicted Playing XIs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mohammad Rizwan has been leading the side brilliantly. They have found the right combination early in the competition, and look strong on paper. Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination for this game.

Predicted XI: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Adil Amin, Iftikhar Ahmed, Musadiq Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Central Punjab

Babar Azam's side has turned the tables around, but their loss against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their opening game could be at the back of their minds. They need to be at their absolute best in this game, so expect them to go in with their winning combination on Sunday.

Predicted XI: Kamran Akmal (wk), Babar Azam (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood.

Match Prediction

Central Punjab suffered a loss in their previous game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who are on a roll in this competition, having won both their games so far.

Central Punjab, meanwhile, have won their previous game. But expect Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to continue their winning run against Central Punjab on Sunday.

TV and live-streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Cricket Pakistan’s YouTube channel.

