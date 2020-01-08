Navdeep Saini gaining confidence with both white and red ball

Navdeep Saini ended up with figures of 2/18 and was adjudged the Man of the Match.

It was another good day at the office for India as they comfortably beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets. The star of the show was Navdeep Saini who exhibited his sharp pace and troubling line and length, ending with figures of 2/18 from his four overs.

Saini surprised Danushka Gunathilaka by a slower ball, and then the very next ball cleaned him up with a fast yorker. Bhanuka Rajapaksa looked extremely uncomfortable facing Saini's sheer pace and he gloved one to Pant resulting in his downfall. Saini was extremely satisfied and said that he was gaining confidence with every passing game.

"I am gaining confidence with both white ball and red ball," Saini said at the post-match presentation ceremony after being adjudged Man of the Match.

Since making his debut against West Indies, Saini believed that he had learned the importance of variation in T20 cricket and he was happy that he was able to use it to the team's advantage.

"When I made my T20I debut, I wanted to bowl fast, but now I know the importance of the slower deliveries," he asserted.

"I practised well and was confident. It's important to be confident and it's also important to use the variations. I was more happy to take a wicket with the yorker (Gunathilaka's wicket)," Saini further revealed.

Having already made his ODI debut, if Saini keeps this impressive form going then it won't be long before he makes his debut for India in the longest format.