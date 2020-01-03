Navdeep Saini looking forward to interacting with Jasprit Bumrah in upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka

Navdeep Saini

Right-arm quick bowler Navdeep Saini has expressed his excitement at sharing his shortcomings with and learning from India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah during the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. Saini, who made his T20I debut for India in August 2019 against the West Indies, is also looking forward to securing a permanent spot in India's limited-overs side ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Having played five T20Is and a solitary ODI, Saini had earlier got picked for the series against Sri Lanka and Australia (both ODIs). On the other hand, Bumrah will be returning to play international cricket after suffering from a stress fracture in his lower back in September.

While speaking to PTI in an exclusive interview, Saini described how he was looking forward to sharing the same dressing room with Bumrah and using this an opportunity to learn under him.

I can now share my weaknesses and shortcomings with him (Jasprit Bumrah). I can learn more by watching him bowl. It will be a good opportunity for me. I am really looking forward to it.

Jasprit Bumrah

India's pace-attack has been sensational to watch in recent times in limited-overs cricket due to the competency of highly-skilled fast bowlers. Saini, who can bowl at a speed of 140 kph, has been among those emerging names in the Virat Kohli-led side. The competition has grown substantially as the management has started analyzing the pacers for the much-anticipated ICC T20 Cricket World Cup.

When quizzed about his chances of making it to India's squad for the upcoming mega-event, Saini replied:

Our bowling attack is the strongest at the moment and that gives me that extra motivation. And that I have to work even harder to secure a regular spot.

With the likes of Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar not in the fray for the two upcoming home series, the 27-year-old will look to leave an impression and solidify his spot.

Referring to how 2019 was a remarkable year for him, Saini described that he will take it one match at a time and consider delivering his best for the future.

From here on, every match and series is important for me. If I do well, I can also grow well as a cricketer and the team will also win. I don’t think too far ahead. Always I take one match at a time and think of giving my best every time.

All my hard work paid off and I had a successful 2019. It’s about putting in that extra mile again so as to secure my place.

India will play the first T20I versus Sri Lanka in Guwahati on 5th January, from where the action will shift to Indore (7th January) and Pune (10th January).