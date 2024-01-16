“Nearly vomited” “he’s got the technique” - Experts divided as Steve Smith 'opens' a new chapter in his Test career 

Veteran Australian batter Steve Smith will turn Test opener when the Aussies take on the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval in the first Test starting Wednesday, January 17. The vacancy at the top of the order arose after David Warner retired from the red ball format following the third Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) earlier this month.

There were several contenders to replace Warner as Test opener. Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Bancroft, and Marcus Harris were on the list. However, Smith also threw his hat in the ring and was eventually chosen for the challenging role, a move which was confirmed by chief selector George Bailey.

A veteran of 105 Test matches, the 34-year-old has amassed 9,514 runs at an average of 58.01 with 32 hundreds and 40 fifties. He has a wealth of experience for sure. But opening being a specialized position, cricket experts are divided on Smith’s decision to move from the middle order to the top in Test cricket.

Former greats question Smith’s “opening” move

Former Australian captain Kim Hughes has expressed his disapproval of Smith’s decision in a rather vehement manner. According to him, the right-handed batter is struggling and needs to get his mojo back by staying at No. 4. He further batted for Bancroft to replace Warner as Test opener.

"I nearly vomited. I've got no doubts in my mind that if Cameron Bancroft played for New South Wales, he'd be in the Test side. He is in his prime,” Hughes told WA Sports.

"Touch this, do this, do that [imitates Smith]… never want to leave when I am given out. He's like a petulant kid. Smith is struggling at the moment. He's been an absolute superstar, but as an opener, he is no more opener than me opening the bowling. He needs to stay at No.4, get his mojo back if you like, without all the fluff," he added.

Hughes (69) played 70 Tests for Australia, scoring 4,415 runs at an average of 37.41 with nine hundreds and 22 fifties.

Former South African captain Graeme Smith also expressed surprise over the Australian management’s decision to promote Smith as Test opener.

While describing the Aussie batter as an incredible player, the Proteas legend opined that the new ball could potentially expose Smith a bit too much.

“Steve Smith is clearly keen to open. But I’m surprised that Australia have opted to give him a crack against the West Indies later this month. He’s an incredible player, so you would expect that he’d be able to adapt, but I worry that the new ball will potentially expose him to too much," the former South African opener told Betway.

He also opined that Australia could have allowed Usman Khawaja to build another partnership with someone new, without losing Smith’s runs in the middle order.

Another Proteas legend, AB de Villiers, also reckons that Australia have got it wrong by agreeing to push Smith up the order in Test matches. He pointed out that the 34-year-old has tasted all his success in the middle order over the last decade.

"I don't know if I agree with this. Where has he got the most success in the past ten years and the highest average of all batters in the past ten years? He has won so many games for Australia. When bowlers pick up 2-3 early wickets, they still know they have to get past Steve Smith, or else he will win the game for his side,” De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

The former South African captain also believes that Smith’s promotion to Test opener could potentially weaken the middle order if he gets out early, as the batter has been the team's glue at No. 4 for the last many years, holding the innings together.

Michael Clarke and Brian Lara back Steve Smith to succeed as Test opener

While the likes of Hughes and De Villiers don’t agree with Australia’s decision with regard to Smith, the opening move has found its share of backers as well.

Former Aussie skipper Michael Clarke made a boisterous prediction and opined that Smith could even break Brian Lara’s record of 400 runs if he opens the innings.

“He is that good a player. It might be that challenge he’s looking for. If he opens, he will be the best opener within 12 months. Don’t be surprised if he breaks Brian Lara’s 400 record because he’s that good and now he’s got the whole day," Clarke said on ESPN's Around the Wicket Podcast.

Lara, himself, commented that he doesn’t see Smith opening in Tests as a big problem. Speaking to Fox Cricket’s podcast The Follow On, the West Indies legend opined that Smith possesses the technique and mental strength to succeed as a Test opener.

“Batting at number three (or four), you have got to have the frame of mind that you can be out there in the first over. So I don’t see it being a problem. I don’t see it being like a number six or number seven batsman getting to open, (who is) accustomed facing the ball when it’s older. So I feel that he’s got the technique. He has definitely got the mental strength to do it,” Lara said.

Incidentally, Lara is the team mentor for the West Indies in their two-match Test series against Australia.

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell offered an in-depth view on the debate, as he does on most topics related to cricket.

Speaking to Wide World of Sports after Smith was confirmed as Test opener, Chappell wondered how he had the sudden desire to move up the order. He also urged the selectors to find out the reason behind Smith’s interest in the role.

"If he suddenly says 'I want to open', as a selector I'd be wanting to find out why he wants to open? It was interesting to note that Cummins said 'I'm very happy with Smith at four' - I take my hat off to Pat, because he's worked out we've got a four who is very good, we don't want to mess with the position,” Chappell commented.

"I agree with those sentiments. So as a selector I'd be trying to figure out, why does Smith want to open? And there's only one way you can get that answer, that's from the bloke himself. And you've got to do it in a private conversation, not with the world," he further opined.

Batting in the middle order, Smith had a middling Test series against Pakistan, scoring 194 runs in six innings at an average of 38.80. Irrespective of his performance against West Indies, he will “open” a new debate for sure!

