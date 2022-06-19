NED vs ENG 2022: 3 players whose brothers play cricket for another nation

Playing cricket at the international level is the dream of every player who takes up the sport as a professional. Not all of them have been successful, but over the years, there have been multiple families from where more than one player has represented the country in international cricket.

Generally, brothers play for the same team in international matches. Some of the most popular brother duos are the Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal), Pathan brothers (Irfan and Yusuf), Waugh brothers (Steve and Mark), Marsh brothers (Mitchell and Shaun), Morkel brothers (Morne and Albie), Hussey brothers (David and Michael), and McCullum brothers (Brendon and Nathan).

It is quite rare to see two brothers playing international matches for different nations, but there have been three such pairs of brothers who have turned up for different teams in international cricket over the last two decades. Here's a list of those three pairs.

#1 Jason Roy (England) and Shane Snater (The Netherlands)

Jason Roy lost his stumps to his cousin brother Shane Snater in the first match of the ICC World Cup Super League series against the Netherlands (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

The ICC World Cup Super League series between England and the Netherlands got underway earlier this week in Amstelveen. England set a world record for the highest team total in the history of ODI matches by scoring 498 runs in the first game.

While Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler and Phil Salt scored centuries for England, the team's destructive opener Jason Roy lost his wicket cheaply. His cousin brother Shane Snater rattled his stumps after Roy scored only one run for his team.

Interestingly, Roy was born in South Africa, while Snater's birthplace is Zimbabwe. Their mothers are sisters from Zimbabwe.

#2 Darren Pattinson (England) and James Pattinson (Australia)

James Pattinson played international matches for Australia (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

James Pattinson played 21 Tests, 15 ODIs and four T20Is for the Australian team. He also won the IPL 2020 championship with the Mumbai Indians. Melbourne-born James has an older brother named Darren Pattinson, who was born in Lincolnshire, England.

While James represented his country in all three formats of the game, Darren played only one Test for England. Notably, James has a British passport and he recently moved to England, where he plays county cricket for Nottinghamshire.

#3 Ed Joyce (England) and Dom Joyce (Ireland)

Ed Joyce has been the coach of the Ireland women's cricket team (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

On June 13, 2006, fans across the world witnessed a rare moment as two siblings started their ODI careers in the same match, albeit for different countries. Ed Joyce made his ODI debut for England against his brother Dom Joyce's team Ireland in Belfast.

Both brothers opened the innings for their respective nations. Ed later represented Ireland in his international career, while Dom continued to play for only one nation. Fans should note that Ed and Dom's sisters Isobel Joyce and Cecelia Joyce played for the Irish women's team.

