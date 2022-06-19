NED vs ENG prediction: Who will win today’s 2nd ODI?

England and the Netherlands are set to lock horns in the second match of their three-match ODI series on Sunday, June 19. The VRA Ground in Amstelveen will host the game.

England, captained by Eoin Morgan, are at the peak of their powers at present. On Friday, June 17, the Three Lions hammered their opponents by 232 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

After being put in to bat first, the visitors started on a terrible note as Jason Roy got out without disturbing the scorers much. Shane Snater accounted for his wicket in the second over of the encounter. From there on, England went hammer and tongs.

The Three Lions went on to register the highest-ever ODI score of 498/4 in 50 overs. They also broke the record for the highest List A score set way back in 2007.

Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, and Phil Salt scored centuries to pick the bones out of the hapless Dutch bowling attack. Liam Livingstone also fired all cylinders and scored 66 runs off a mere 22 balls with the help of six fours and as many sixes.

Buttler also scored the second fastest ODI century by an England batter as he got to the milestone in 47 balls. Morgan failed to open his account with the bat.

Scott Edwards and Max O'Dowd scored half-centuries for the home team, but their efforts were never going to be enough for the Netherlands to win.

England's bowling attack didn't allow the Netherlands' batters to find much momentum during the second innings.

Will the Netherlands (NED) beat England (ENG)?

It goes without saying that England are the firm favourites to win the next match and take a 2-0 lead in the series. The hosts will be looking to put in a better performance than last time and make the Three Lions work harder for their win.

Prediction: England (ENG) to win this clash.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Netherlands beat England? Yes No 0 votes so far