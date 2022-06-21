NED vs ENG prediction: Who will win today’s 3rd ODI?

The third game of the ODI series between the Netherlands and England will be played on June 22 at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. England have already sealed a series win by winning the first two games.

After a thumping win in the first ODI, the English side carried their winning momentum into the next game as they beat the Dutch side comprehensively to seal the series on Sunday itself.

The game was reduced to 41 overs per side due to rain. Batting first, on the back of a fifty from Scott Edwards (78), the Netherlands posted 235/7 on the board.

The English side got off to a brilliant start as their openers put up a 100-run stand. Jason Roy (73) and Philip Salt (77) helped them lay the foundation for the win and Mooen Ali lower remained unbeaten on 42 lower down the order to guide his side across the line in the 37th over. England won by six wickets.

The Dutch side have been outplayed in both games. They need to bring out their A-game to challenge the English side in the final ODI to avoid a whitewash. England, on the other hand, will be riding high on confidence and will look to win the series by a 3-0 margin.

Will the Netherlands (NED) beat England (ENG)?

Netherlands v England - 2nd One Day International

The English side have looked flawless in the series so far. They have won both games comprehensively and are on course for a deserved clean sweep. The Netherlands are really struggling to fire in unison and they need something special to finish the series on a high.

England started the series as favorites and have brushed aside their hosts in both games. They will be eager to repeat their performance in the final game of the series. They have a well-balanced unit and it won’t be a surprise if they clean-sweep the series on Wednesday.

Prediction: England (ENG) to win this encounter.

