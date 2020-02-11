Need to manage Jofra Archer's workload, says England coach Chris Silverwood

Silverwood believes that it is extremely important to manage the workload of England pacers

Jofra Archer's stress fracture in his elbow has given the English team a body blow as the pacer is expected to be out of action for over three months. Archer has been England's X factor and coach Chris Silverwood believes that it is extremely crucial for the team to manage his workload in order to prevent such injuries in the future.

"We managed Mark Wood through both the Test matches he's played here (in South Africa) and he's bowled in short, sharp spells. Would we look to do that now with Jof? Yes, we probably would," Silverwood was quoted as saying to the local reporters.

"Maybe they can play one on, one off – every now and then they play together. That's an exciting prospect," he further added.

Mark Wood, too, has been a revelation for England lately, having been instrumental in his side's 3-1 Test series win against South Africa. With the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad aging, Wood and Archer (and also Olly Stone) will be required to provide England with the extra zip that they so badly need to conquer Australia in the 2021-22 Ashes, which Silverwood has marked as his top priority.

"I would love to have those for the Ashes because we all know we get judged on the Ashes, so how can we give ourselves the best chance of succeeding?" Silverwood said.

"If I have three of them fit there, whether it is those three or not, then it would be a great advantage for us," he added.