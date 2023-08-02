"Needs to learn to convert those starts into big hundreds" - Wasim Jaffer on Ishan Kishan's batting in ODI series vs WI

Former opening batter Wasim Jaffer has lauded Team India's keeper-batter Ishan Kishan for his impressive batting exploits in India's recently concluded three-match ODI series against West Indies.

Jaffer, however, opined that Kishan squandered opportunities to score big runs in the series. He suggested that the southpaw should look to convert his starts into hundreds going forward by taking a cue from senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, the cricketer-turned-expert remarked:

"Getting three fifties in three games, you would say that he is the third opener in line, and obviously the second wicketkeeper also going forward. He did his chances no harm. But he needs to learn to convert those starts into big hundreds. That's what the Indian batters need to learn from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli."

Kishan shone with the bat in all three fixtures, finishing with scores of 52, 55, and 77. With 184 runs at an average of 61.33, he was the leading run-getter, playing a significant role in the Men in Blue's 2-1 series win.

He has been very consistent on this tour



#WIvIND #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/arzsvHVZbn Ishan Kishan was named the Player of the Series

Jaffer also stated that opening batter Shubman Gill had a chance of notching up a ton in the third ODI as well. He stated that while the batter looked solid at the crease, he slowed down a bit towards the latter stages of his knock, adding:

"He (Shubman Gill) looked composed and set to get a big hundred. He just slowed down a little bit when Hardik (Pandya) came in. There was a passage of play where India got only 11 runs in five overs. (Gudakesh) Motie bowled really well to him.

"Otherwise, he could have got that hundred and probably got even more. He was probably the more assured out of the guys who got fifties."

Notably, Gill was under pressure coming into the third ODI after failing to impress in the first two fixtures. He made amends with a crucial 85-run knock in the deciding encounter.

"Batters need to score 120 or 100-plus scores" - Wasim Jaffer on Team India's ODI lineup

Wasim Jaffer further stated that scoring big hundreds could be a deciding factor when India are up against a formidable opposition in ODI cricket.

The 45-year-old noted that the likes of Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, and Sanju Samson failed to get big scores under their belt in the third ODI, elaborating:

"Getting 350 was obviously positive, but if I can be a little critical, somebody not getting the hundred (could be one of the negatives). Shubman Gill was playing really well. Ishan Kishan missed an opportunity to get 120 or 150. Even Sanju Samson, when he got out, 17-18 overs were left. Batters need to score 120 or 100-plus scores. Against good teams, that becomes a winning thing."

India and West Indies will now lock horns in a three-match T20I series. The opening contest will take place at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Thursday, August 3.