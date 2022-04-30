Nepal vs Zimbabwe A, 1st Unofficial T20: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

Zimbabwe A side is all set to tour Nepal for a limited-overs series. The tour comprises of a three-match unofficial One-Day series and a three-match T20 series. All the games will take place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

The first ODI was set to take place on April 30 but it was postponed. Now the T20 series will be played first, followed by the ODI series. Sandeep Lamichhane will continue to lead the Nepal side.

Nepal have got some exciting players on their side. The likes of Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Sompal Kami and Karan KC have plenty of experience under their belt. They will be looking to contribute to the team’s success over the next few days.

Zimbabwe A, on the other hand, will be looking to kick off the tour on a winning note. Tinotenda Mutombodzi has been handed the responsibility of leading the Zimbabwe A side in the upcoming limited-overs series.

Zimbabwe A have got some quality players on their side who will be looking to put up stellar performances and grab the national selectors’ attention. Expect both sides to come out hard in the first T20 on Saturday.

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Match Details:

Match: Nepal vs Zimbabwe A, 1st T20, Zimbabwe A tour of Nepal, 2022

Date and Time: May 1, 2022, Sunday, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Pitch Report

The pitch at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The spinners will come into play as the game progresses as the surface tends to assist them.

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kirtipur is expected to hover between 17 to 24 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain interruptions during the course of the match as there is rain predicted on Sunday.

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Probable XIs

Nepal

Probable XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Poudel, Karan KC, Bikram Sob, Aarif Sheikh, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Sompal Kami, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara

Zimbabwe A

Probable XI

Tinotenda Mutombodzi (c), Johnathan Campbell, Bradley Evans, Trevor Gwandu, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Brandon Mavuta, Tony Munyonga

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Match Prediction

The limited-overs tour of Zimbabwe A to Nepal kicks off with a T20 on Sunday. Both sides will come out hard and will look to get an early lead in the series. Expect a cracking contest in the opening game of the series.

Nepal looks a settled unit and fans can expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Nepal to win this encounter

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

