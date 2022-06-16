Netherlands vs England, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Netherlands are all set to host England for a three-match ODI series. The series starts on June 17 and all games will be played at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. This is a historic series as the English side will be playing the Netherlands in an ODI series for the first time.

The Dutch side will be led by Pieter Seelaar. They recently hosted West Indies in a three-match ODI series. They struggled throughout the series as they failed to win a single game and suffered a whitewash.

They will now look to turn the tables around in the upcoming ODI series against the World Champions. The Netherlands have got some exciting players on their side and will look to put on a show in front of their home crowd.

England, on the other hand, will be playing an ODI series after a long time. They are competing against New Zealand in a Test series at home and their white-ball squad is touring the Netherlands for an ODI series.

Eoin Morgan will be leading the side. Sam Curran is back in the squad after being on the sidelines for six months due to a stress fracture of the back. Most players are coming off successful stints in IPL 2022 and will look to carry their form in the ODI series against the Dutch side. The English side will be eager to start the series on a positive note.

Netherlands vs England Match Details:

Match: Netherlands vs England, 1st ODI, England tour of Netherlands, 2022

Date and Time: June 17, Friday, 2022, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

Netherlands vs England Pitch Report

The pitch at the VRA Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The bowlers will get some movement with the new ball and the batters will have to be on their toes while facing the new ball. The batters can hit through the line after spending some time in the middle.

Netherlands vs England Weather Forecast

The temperature in Amstelveen on Friday is expected to range between 19 and 29 degrees Celsius. No rain is predicted and we expect a full game to be played.

Netherlands vs England Probable XIs

Netherlands

Probable XI

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Musa Ahmed, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (c), Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma

England

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Adil Rashid

Netherlands vs England Match Prediction

The historic three-match ODI series between the Netherlands and England will kick off on June 17. Both sides have some exciting players on their side and will look to start the series on a winning note.

England have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: England to win this encounter.

Netherlands vs England telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

