Netherlands vs England, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the ODI series between the Netherlands and England will be played on Sunday at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. England currently lead the three-match ODI series by a 1-0 margin.

The Netherlands were blown away in the first ODI as England completed a comprehensive win. It was a run-fest on Friday and the Dutch side were flattened by the English batters. The Dutch skipper Pieter Seelaar won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision backfired as the English batters went bonkers as they put up a record-breaking total on the board.

On the back of centuries from Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, and Jos Buttler, the English side posted 498 on the board, the highest in ODI cricket. The Dutch side managed to pick up only four wickets.

Chasing the mammoth total was always going to be a difficult task. The Dutch batters tried hard but were bundled out on 266, losing the game by 232 runs.

The World Champions were ruthless in the opening game of the series and managed to get an early lead in the series. They will now look to repeat their performance and seal the series by winning the second ODI itself. The hosts will have to be at their absolute best to challenge the English side and level the series.

Netherlands vs England Match Details:

Match: Netherlands vs England, 2nd ODI, England tour of Netherlands, 2022

Date and Time: June 19, Sunday, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

Netherlands vs England Pitch Report

The pitch at the VRA Cricket Ground is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface. Fans can expect another high-scoring match at this venue on Sunday.

Netherlands vs England Weather Forecast

The temperature in Amstelveen on Sunday is expected to range between 12 and 17 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Netherlands vs England Probable XIs

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar picked up two wickets with the ball but the Netherlands failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as England posted 498 on the board. Max O'Dowd and Scott Edwards scored 55 and 72* but lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting knocked over on 266.

Probable XI

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Musa Ahmed, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (c), Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Shane Snater, Aryan Dutt

England

Philip Salt (122 of 93 balls), Dawid Malan (125 of 109 balls) and Jos Buttler (162* of 70 balls) scored centuries and a quickfire fifty from Liam Livingstone (66* off 22 balls) helped them post 498 on the board. The bowlers bowled brilliantly and Moeen Ali finished with three wickets as they bowled out the Netherlands for 266 to complete a thumping win.

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Reece Topley

Netherlands vs England Match Prediction

The Dutch side was outplayed in the first ODI as the English side completed a comprehensive win to get an early lead in the series. They look on course to seal the series and the Netherlands need to bring out their A-game to challenge England on Sunday.

England look like a settled unit and expect them to seal the series on Sunday itself.

Prediction: England to win this encounter.

Netherlands vs England telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

