New Zealand at the 2009 Women's World Cup of cricket: Statistical review

The 2009 Women's World Cup saw New Zealand reach the Final for the fourth time in the history of the tournament. In the league stage, they were placed in Group A, where they defeated Australia (by 13 runs), West Indies (by 56 runs), and South Africa (by 199 runs), to make it to the Super Sixes.

Their two victories - against India (by 5 wickets) and Pakistan (by 223 runs) - saw them qualify for the Final.

In the Final, they played England, a team that had defeated New Zealand in the Super Sixes. New Zealand lost the Final by 4 wickets. Batting first, the White Ferns scored 166. England reached their target in 46.1 overs.

Haidee Tiffen played a starring role for the White Ferns in the 2009 Women's World Cup

Here's a look at some of the key stats for the New Zealand team from that tournament.

New Zealand at the 2009 Women's World Cup

373/7 against Pakistan was their highest team total.

279 runs scored by Haidee Tiffen was the highest run aggregate by a player for this team.

168 by Suzie Bates against Pakistan was the highest individual score for New Zealand.

4 centuries were scored by New Zealand batswomen in this event. The centurions were Haidee Tiffen and Suzie Bates.

2 half-centuries were scored by Haidee Tiffen - the most for New Zealand by a player at this Women's World Cup.

11 wickets taken by Aimee Watkins was the most for a bowler from this team.

4/2 by Aimee Watkins against South Africa were the best bowling figures for the runners-up.

8 dismissals came the way of Rachel Priest - New Zealand's wicketkeeper.

2 dismissals by Rachel Priest, achieved in more than one match, was the highest in an innings for the wicketkeeper.

2 catches by various players was the highest number of catches for New Zealand in the tournament.

2 catches taken by Abby Burrows against Pakistan was the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings for the team.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat