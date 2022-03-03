New Zealand at the 2013 Women's World Cup of cricket: Statistical review

The 2013 Women's World Cup saw New Zealand succumb to one of their worst performances in the tournament's history. They finished outside the top three after having appeared in four Finals and one semifinal in the previous five editions. This time, they had to play England in a playoff for the third position.

In the league stage, New Zealand were placed alongside Australia, South Africa, and Pakistan, in Group B. They defeated South Africa by 151 runs and Pakistan by 7 wickets to secure their place in the Super Sixes. They were beaten by Australia by 7 wickets in their final group match.

New Zealand were placed fourth on the points table at the end of the Super Sixes stage, owing to their victory over Sri Lanka (by 8 wickets). This helped them qualify for the third-place playoffs.

In their other two matches of the Super Sixes, they lost to West Indies by 48 runs and England by 15 runs. In the third-place playoff, New Zealand went down to England by 4 wickets.

Suzie Bates was the leading run-getter for New Zealand in the 2013 Women's World Cup

Let's look at some key stats for the New Zealand team from this tournament.

New Zealand at the 2013 Women's World Cup

321/5 against South Africa was their highest team total.

407 runs scored by Suzie Bates was the most by a player in this team.

145 by Sophie Devine against South Africa was the highest individual score in this tournament for New Zealand.

3 centuries were scored by New Zealand players. The centurions were Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite, and Suzie Bates.

3 half-centuries were scored by Suzie Bates which was the highest number of 50s in the event for the White Ferns.

12 wickets were taken by Sian Ruck, the most successful bowler for this team in the event.

5/19 by Rachel Candy against Pakistan was the best bowling performance for the New Zealand team in this tournament. This was also the only five-wicket haul for the team.

12 dismissals were completed by New Zealand's wicketkeeper Rachel Priest.

2 dismissals by Rachel Priest on more than one ocassion was the highest number of dismissals for the wicket-keeper in an innings.

5 catches by Katie Perkins were the most for a New Zealand player in this World Cup.

2 catches, taken by more than one player, were the most a New Zealand fielder managed in one innings.

